On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan’s latest film, “Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra,” landed in theatres on August 28, 2025. People have been buzzing about it ever since. Dominic Arun directs, with a cast that includes Dulquer Salmaan, Naslen, and Arun Kurian, among others.

Where will Lokah stream?

Fans of superhero movies are especially waiting for the film’s digital release. There’s definitely some hype about its IMDb score, sitting at a solid 8.3, which is no small feat for a film made on a modest budget.

As for the OTT update, word is Netflix bagged the streaming rights, but neither the platform nor the filmmakers have put out an official statement yet.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection

Box office numbers? Not bad at all. According to Sacnilk, “Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra” pulled in Rs 2.7 crore on opening day, then jumped by 48.15% on day two with Rs 4 crore.

The momentum kept going. Saturday’s numbers shot up by 90%, taking the collection to Rs 7.6 crore. In just six days, the film crossed Rs 39.25 crore across India.

On the production side, Dulquer Salmaan produced the movie under Wayfarer Films.

Jakes Bejoy handled the music, and Nimish Ravi took care of cinematography. The story centres on a young woman navigating personal struggles while discovering she’s got supernatural powers.