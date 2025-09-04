LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit theatres on August 28, 2025, earning praise with an IMDb 8.3 rating and strong box office numbers, crossing ₹39.25 crore in six days. Reports suggest Netflix has secured the OTT rights, though fans await official confirmation.

Lokah Poster (Pic Credit: X)
Lokah Poster (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 4, 2025 09:43:07 IST

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan’s latest film, “Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra,” landed in theatres on August 28, 2025. People have been buzzing about it ever since. Dominic Arun directs, with a cast that includes Dulquer Salmaan, Naslen, and Arun Kurian, among others.

Where will Lokah stream? 

Fans of superhero movies are especially waiting for the film’s digital release. There’s definitely some hype about its IMDb score, sitting at a solid 8.3, which is no small feat for a film made on a modest budget.

As for the OTT update, word is Netflix bagged the streaming rights, but neither the platform nor the filmmakers have put out an official statement yet. 

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra box office collection

Box office numbers? Not bad at all. According to Sacnilk, “Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra” pulled in Rs 2.7 crore on opening day, then jumped by 48.15% on day two with Rs 4 crore.

The momentum kept going. Saturday’s numbers shot up by 90%, taking the collection to Rs 7.6 crore. In just six days, the film crossed Rs 39.25 crore across India.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Dominic Arun’s big swing at a Malayalam superhero flick—backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer The movie managed to rake in around ₹46.44 crore net across India in just seven days, if you go by the numbers floated by Sacnilk. Day one? ₹2.7 crore, all from the Malayalam screens.

Then on day two, the makers dropped it in Telugu too, and raked in ₹4 crore. The weekend really kicked things up: ₹7.6 crore on Saturday, and Sunday blew the roof off with ₹10.1 crore.

On the production side, Dulquer Salmaan produced the movie under Wayfarer Films.

Jakes Bejoy handled the music, and Nimish Ravi took care of cinematography. The story centres on a young woman navigating personal struggles while discovering she’s got supernatural powers. 

Tags: box officeLokahnetflixtrending news

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office
On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office
On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office
On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

QUICK LINKS