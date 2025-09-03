LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Twist: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand Face Eviction Heat

Bigg Boss 19 Nomination Twist: Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand Face Eviction Heat

Bigg Boss 19 enters week two with major drama as five contestants face nomination. Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Mridul Tiwari land on the chopping block after the fiery ‘Room of Fate’ task, shaking house dynamics and fan-favorite expectations

Five face eviction in Bigg Boss 19 twist (Pc: Jiohotstar / X)
Five face eviction in Bigg Boss 19 twist (Pc: Jiohotstar / X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 10:14:56 IST

The second week in the Bigg Boss 19 house has uprooted the game and the dynamics have completely changed. Following the nomination process, which is quite hard, there are five competitors who are left on the hot seat. The list of nominated housemates also includes popular music composer Amaal Mallik, social media celebrity Awez Darbar and veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand. Along with them in the hazardous area are two influencers, Tanya Mittal and Mridul Tiwari. 

This is a huge twist because the house that had already had a no-elimination week, is also now facing the possibility of eviction. The very nomination process was a messy affair that revealed the tension and strains in the backgrounds and shattered the relationships that were just starting to develop.

The Fallout of the “Room of Fate”

The most recent nomination game, which was themed around a new space named the Room of Fate, required the participants to make challenging decisions. This type of show where three housemates could nominate one member of a group of three resulted in head-on clashes. One of the significant highlights was the scuffle between Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari.

When Kunickaa nominated Mridul as a bin pendi ka lota (a man who is unstable), he started a verbal exchange that ignited and showed the strategic and personal animosity that existed in the house. This event cemented new animosity and an element of personal hostility to the game.

Fan-Favorite Status Under Scrutiny

Many viewers have been surprised by the nomination of star contestants such as Amaal Mallik and Awez Darbar. He has been especially silent when Amaal has been an active participant in the house, participating in tasks and sharing his opinion. His low-profile performance was also even mentioned by host Salman Khan in last Weekend Ka Vaar. This nomination is a wake-up call to Awez whose huge fan base will now be tested.

On the same note, Kunickaa Sadanand, one of the seniors in the house has been attacked by other housemates and the fact that she was recently disqualified as captain might have been part of the reason why she been nominated. The next few days will show us whether popularity can be converted into votes, and these contestants can be spared the axe.

Also Read: Seven Drivers, Every Floor With 5 Servants: Tanya Mittal’s Lavish Home Remarks In Bigg Boss 19 Leaves The Internet In Splits

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss 19 nominationsBigg Boss eviction drama

