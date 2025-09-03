LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Seven Drivers, Every Floor With 5 Servants: Tanya Mittal's Lavish Home Remarks In Bigg Boss 19 Leaves The Internet In Splits

Seven Drivers, Every Floor With 5 Servants: Tanya Mittal’s Lavish Home Remarks In Bigg Boss 19 Leaves The Internet In Splits

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal stunned viewers by claiming her home is grander than 7-star hotels, boasting a 2,500 sq. ft. wardrobe floor, multiple servants, and seven drivers. Her remarks sparked memes, curiosity, and calls for a home tour, keeping her in the social media spotlight.

Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)
Tanya Mittal (Pic Credit: Jio HotStar)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 3, 2025 10:03:13 IST

Tanya Mittal, both influencer and entrepreneur, has been grabbing attention on Bigg Boss 19 with her stories about her extravagant lifestyle.

In the most recent episode, she dropped another head-turner: she claimed her home is pricier than even the fanciest hotels; think 5-star, even 7-star.

Tanya Mittal’s Luxury Lifestyle Boast on Bigg Boss 19

During a chat with Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, Tanya described her house as “extremely beautiful.” She went on to say, “You know how people imagine heaven? If it existed on Earth, that’s exactly what my house would look like. It’s like something out of a dream. Honestly, next to my place, those luxury hotels look cheap. I have a whole floor, 2,500 square feet, just for my clothes. Every floor has five servants, and I have seven drivers.”

Naturally, a clip of this exchange ended up on Instagram, and people couldn’t help but react.

Tanya Mittal’s claims leave the Internet in splits

One user admitted, “I really want to see her house.” Another joked, “Even Suneo from Doraemon can’t compete,” poking fun at the cartoon character known for bragging about his wealth.

Some viewers were curious, demanding a Tanya Mittal home tour. Others questioned her motives: “Then why did she come to Bigg Boss?” Someone else chimed in, “Does she live in a mall?”

This isn’t the first time Tanya’s comments about her lavish lifestyle have gotten people talking. Earlier, she revealed she brought over 800 sarees with her to the Bigg Boss house, along with her jewellery and accessories. She explained, “I’m not leaving my luxuries behind. I’ve planned to change into three different sarees every day.”

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is currently airing on Colors and Jio HotStar.

ALSO READ: Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Tags: Bigg Boss 19salman khanTanya Mittal

