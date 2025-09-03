Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Priya Prakash Varrier, yes, the same actress whose wink practically broke the internet back in 2019, has thrown fans for a loop again. This time, though, it’s not with a viral clip or a headline-grabbing performance.

The actress made a cameo appearance as a background extra in the movie Param Sundari, a film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. And honestly? That cameo was so quick, most people would’ve missed it if fans hadn’t started picking it apart frame by frame.

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Cameo in Param Sundari Shocks Fans

So, what’s all the fuss about? Well, people are baffled. Here’s someone who was a national sensation just a few years ago, and now she’s quietly walking in the background, dressed in a red-and-white saree, blending into the crowd behind the main stars.

Social media lit up with fans asking how she went from viral star to what’s basically a glorified extra.

One person said, “She deserves better,” while another wondered how her career took such a turn. A few die-hard supporters even claimed she should’ve been given Janhvi Kapoor’s lead role—now that’s a bold take.

Of course, a handful of people are trying to make sense of it, suggesting maybe Priya’s role was supposed to be bigger, but got chopped in the edit room.

Others were quick to accuse Bollywood of wasting her potential, especially in a movie set in Kerala which is her home turf.

Is Bollywood Undervaluing Priya Prakash Varrier?

As for Priya herself, her career’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.

After her debut in Oru Adaar Love made her a household name, she dipped her toes in Telugu and Hindi films, even showing up in Yaariyan 2 and sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly.

But despite all the buzz at the start, things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing. She’s got some Hindi films in the pipeline, namely 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers, so maybe she’ll get her shot at the spotlight again.

For now, though, fans can’t help but wonder if Bollywood’s missing out on a talent who, just a blink ago, had the whole country talking.

ALSO READ: Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded