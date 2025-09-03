LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Priya Prakash Varrier, famed for her viral wink in Oru Adaar Love, has surprised fans with a blink-and-miss background cameo in Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Social media debates her career trajectory, with many calling Bollywood guilty of underusing her talent.

Priya Varrier was spotted as a background extra in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Priya Varrier was spotted as a background extra in Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 08:00:58 IST

Priya Prakash Varrier, yes, the same actress whose wink practically broke the internet back in 2019, has thrown fans for a loop again. This time, though, it’s not with a viral clip or a headline-grabbing performance.

The actress made a cameo appearance as a background extra in the movie Param Sundari, a film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. And honestly? That cameo was so quick, most people would’ve missed it if fans hadn’t started picking it apart frame by frame.

Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Priya Prakash Varrier’s Cameo in Param Sundari Shocks Fans

So, what’s all the fuss about? Well, people are baffled. Here’s someone who was a national sensation just a few years ago, and now she’s quietly walking in the background, dressed in a red-and-white saree, blending into the crowd behind the main stars.

Social media lit up with fans asking how she went from viral star to what’s basically a glorified extra.

One person said, “She deserves better,” while another wondered how her career took such a turn. A few die-hard supporters even claimed she should’ve been given Janhvi Kapoor’s lead role—now that’s a bold take.

Of course, a handful of people are trying to make sense of it, suggesting maybe Priya’s role was supposed to be bigger, but got chopped in the edit room.

Others were quick to accuse Bollywood of wasting her potential, especially in a movie set in Kerala which is her home turf.

Is Bollywood Undervaluing Priya Prakash Varrier?

As for Priya herself, her career’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.

After her debut in Oru Adaar Love made her a household name, she dipped her toes in Telugu and Hindi films, even showing up in Yaariyan 2 and sharing screen space with Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly.

But despite all the buzz at the start, things haven’t exactly been smooth sailing. She’s got some Hindi films in the pipeline, namely 3 Monkeys and Love Hackers, so maybe she’ll get her shot at the spotlight again.

For now, though, fans can’t help but wonder if Bollywood’s missing out on a talent who, just a blink ago, had the whole country talking.

ALSO READ: Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Tags: home-hero-pos-8janhvi kapoorparam sundariPriya Prakash VarrierSidharth Malhotra

RELATED News

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang
⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far
Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’
Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall
Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall
Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall
Was Priya Prakash Varrier Seen As A Background Extra In Param Sundari? Fans Shocked Over ‘Wink Girl’s Career Downfall

QUICK LINKS