Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has been getting solid feedback except for one line of dialogue that’s sparked outrage.

After a bunch of Kannada speakers started calling out Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film, and the rest of the crew online, his production company, Wayfarer Films, put out an apology. Here’s what went down.

Lokah: Chapter 1 Dialogue Sparks Outrage

So, here’s the deal. Sandy plays the villain, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda. The guy is straight-up misogynistic and doesn’t spare anyone, not even his own mom or his female boss. There’s this one scene: his mom says he should marry a girl from Bengaluru.

He shoots back, basically calling women from the city characterless, using a pretty harsh slang. The actual line? “I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s.”

That’s the one that lit the fuse. After release, people on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t just complain about that line—they were also upset about party and drug scenes involving Naslen’s character, Sunny.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House Apologises After Lokah Uproar

On Tuesday evening, September 2, Wayfarer Films finally responded. They posted a statement on social media, admitting the dialogue hurt people in Karnataka.

In their official statement, they shared, “It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else.”

They went on to say they regret the mistake, insist they meant no offence, and promised to remove or edit the line as soon as possible. They closed with a sincere apology to everyone affected.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra drops in Hindi on September 4. It already hit theatres in Malayalam and Telugu on August 28. Kalyani Priyadarshan leads as the superhero Chandra.

ALSO READ: Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI