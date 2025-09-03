LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, faces backlash over a controversial dialogue insulting Bengaluru women. Kannadigas criticised Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, which has since apologised and confirmed the line will be removed.

A dialogue from Lokah has offended Kannadigas (Pic Credit: X)
A dialogue from Lokah has offended Kannadigas (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 3, 2025 07:39:43 IST

Dominic Arun’s Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has been getting solid feedback except for one line of dialogue that’s sparked outrage. 

After a bunch of Kannada speakers started calling out Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film, and the rest of the crew online, his production company, Wayfarer Films, put out an apology. Here’s what went down.

Lokah: Chapter 1 Dialogue Sparks Outrage

So, here’s the deal. Sandy plays the villain, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda. The guy is straight-up misogynistic and doesn’t spare anyone, not even his own mom or his female boss. There’s this one scene: his mom says he should marry a girl from Bengaluru. 

He shoots back, basically calling women from the city characterless, using a pretty harsh slang. The actual line? “I am not saying I won’t get married. But I won’t marry a girl from this city because they’re all s***s.”

That’s the one that lit the fuse. After release, people on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t just complain about that line—they were also upset about party and drug scenes involving Naslen’s character, Sunny.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Production House Apologises After Lokah Uproar

On Tuesday evening, September 2, Wayfarer Films finally responded. They posted a statement on social media, admitting the dialogue hurt people in Karnataka. 

In their official statement, they shared, “It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else.” 

They went on to say they regret the mistake, insist they meant no offence, and promised to remove or edit the line as soon as possible. They closed with a sincere apology to everyone affected.

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra drops in Hindi on September 4. It already hit theatres in Malayalam and Telugu on August 28. Kalyani Priyadarshan leads as the superhero Chandra.

ALSO READ: Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI

Tags: bengaluruDulquer SalmaanKannadigaLokah

RELATED News

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang
⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far
Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’
Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded
Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded
Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded
Why Is Dulquer Salmaan Apologizing To Kannadigas Over His New Movie Lokah? Controversy Decoded

QUICK LINKS