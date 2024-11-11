TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

Amit confessed he made a big mistake in a struggling relationship, he cheated on his wife. He said, "Yes, I did cheat on her."

Popular TV actor Amit Tandon, who gained popularity for his roles in popular shows including ‘Dil Mill Gayye’, ‘Kaisi Yeh Pyaar Hai, and ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’, went from being the hot favorite of fans and media to shocking the same audience and media with candid interviews on Saturday.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he shared some secrets about his personal life and the highs and lows during the marriage to ex-wife Ruby Tandon. Most of the people really listen when he speaks about his infidelity and the fragile journey of the couple that made them forgive each other after a considerable period of separation.

Amit confessed he made a big mistake—he cheated on his wife. “Yes, I did cheat on her,” Amit revealed in the interview. “I let my impulses take over at a time when our relationship was already struggling.” This was shocking for many because of Amit’s public face as a popular actor for television serials. He added that Ruby did not know of his infidelities for years. However, the minute she knew, it crushed her. “It killed her,” Amit declared severely.

“For a woman who has sacrificed everything—her family, her life—to be with you, the betrayal goes deep. Once the trust is broken, you can’t bring it back together again. At times, the hurt becomes unhealable.

Tandon shares about his marriage struggles

Amit and Ruby Tandon married in 2007. But as time went on, it continued to go downhill. Amit was the face of ‘Indian Idol’ who emerged into popularity initially with that show and had then turned up on television as a regular popular face.

“I’m a hot-headed Aries, and she is a hot-headed Scorpion,” Amit shared. “When we fought, there was no one to intervene and calm us down. Our fights became more intense, and without anyone to guide us, the cracks in our relationship became deeper.”

Even as they fought over everything, the couple tried to make it work. Amit remembers how, while they were fighting over one thing or another, they mutually agreed to have a child as if a child was supposed to bring them closer. This was not the case, he confessed, when their marriage would go down the drain and the child would make no difference to the issues within their union.

He also shared that while infidelity is a terrible mistake, it can sometimes become a part of one’s learning curve. He also made it evident that one should not expect a child to mend a broken relationship; many couples fall for this misconception. He is also huge on self-improvement, and he always found his space growing in the relationship. The story of redemption, resilience, and second chances for Amit and Ruby defines them.

Opens Up About His Remarriage

“We both moved on in our own ways,” Amit said while sharing details about his ‘almost’ divorce. “I was already in another relationship, and we were leading our lives quite apart.” Still, their separation did not ease Amit’s mind, and he felt that something in him and Ruby was just not complete.

After years of individual growth and reflection, in 2023, Amit and Ruby decided to give their marriage another chance. Reunited, it was more than just an emotional reunification; they renewed their wedding vows. “When we came back together, it was different,” Amit said with a grateful tone. “We’d both changed as people. There was a higher power at play, and I think this was the plan all along.”

They reconnected in 2023, after all the struggles and they believed in giving second chances. Amit further said, “It is all God’s grace that we came back entirely new to life and to each other. We renewed our vows last year; it was a new start for both of us.”

While Amit has been the face in the spotlight, his better half, Ruby Tandon, is also a well-known cosmetologist. Ruby has made a strong career for herself, with big-client celebrities including Kajol Devgn, Pankhury Awasthy, Gautam Rode, and Mouni Roy.

