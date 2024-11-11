Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Mukesh Khanna, shared the first poster for the comeback of the show on Instagram, where he can be seen donning the iconic red Shaktimaan costume which became another symbol of superhero fandom during the late 90's.

In great news for lovers of the iconic 90’s superhero show Shaktimaan, it has been revealed that the beloved show is being revived in a new avatar. The news came through a teaser posted on the actor Mukesh Khanna’s official YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. In the teaser, Khanna shares, “It’s time for HIM to RETURN. Our first Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES! As Darkness And Evil prevail over children of today… It’s time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today’s generation. Welcome Him. With both hands!

The teaser features Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan singing a patriotic song: ”Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di”. That was Dedicated to legendary freedom fighters Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose. The teaser is already creating so much excitement and buzz among the people who have grown up watching Shaktimaan in the 90s.

Mukesh Khanna, shared the first poster for the comeback of the show on Instagram, where he can be seen donning the iconic red Shaktimaan costume which became another symbol of superhero fandom during the late 90’s. Fans are welcoming the superhero back as they pour excitement through comments. One fan said, “Watching your serials a lot in my childhood made my childhood very memorable.” Another shared, “Waiting sir. Most powerful 1st superhero ., hmare Shaktimaan.” A third user added, “I have missed school many times to see this.”

A Flashback to Shaktimaan’s Golden Years The show first aired in Doordarshan in 1997. For those who do not know much about Shaktimaan, it soon gained tremendous popularity among the young audience. Mukesh Khanna, as the superhero Shaktimaan, was something of the mighty while fighting against all evil forces. Several renowned actors were also part of this show, some of whom included Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter.

It enjoyed a huge fan following, especially for the different story it then had and Shaktimaan in his red costume-a trend favorite among the children then.

Well, more than 400 episodes came on Doordarshan before the show finally concluded its run in March 2005, leaving its mark on the childhoods of many 90s kids. Shaktimaan was not only a hero but also a teacher via his character, teaching such important moral lessons to young minds. The action, moral, and superhero appeal made this show unforgettable in Indian TV history.

Shaktimaan’s Return: A New Era for the Show The return of Shaktimaan will, in all probability attract both old and new generations, as it brings the much-needed superhero figure in an era where kids are exposed to a variety of global superhero characters. Since Mukesh Khanna promises to bring a message and teachings to today’s generation, it speaks well of the new Shaktimaan carrying the same legacy of imparting value but to the times. Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eagerly anticipating the next step in Shaktimaan’s journey. As the teaser suggests, “It’s time for him to return” — and for fans of the 90s, it’s an opportunity to relive those cherished childhood moments once again.

