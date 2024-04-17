‘Ulajh’ Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Film Promises to Be a Tale of Deceit and Betrayal

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular young stars in the Hindi film industry. She has found a foothold in the industry with her sincere performances. Now, she is in the limelight because of her latest release ‘Ulajh’. Junglee Pictures unveiled its official teaser on Wednesday, April 17, and confirmed that the flick will hit screens on July 5.

‘Ulajh’ Teaser Packs a Punch

Janhvi Kapoor, who impressed fans with her work in ‘Roohi’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena’, will soon be seen in ‘Ulajh’. Earlier today, the makers shared its official trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect from the film. The video features Janhvi as a diplomat who finds herself in a difficult position while she is away from her motherland.

Going by the teaser, the film will feature several intense sequences and dark twists. ‘Ulajh’ promises to offer a close look at the working of the Indian Foreign Services.

About ‘Ulajh’

‘Ulajh’ is a thriller, directed by Sudhanshu Saria. He rose to fame when he won a National Award for his short film ‘Knock Knock Knock’ and later made his feature film debut with ‘Loev’. ‘Ulajh’ has an impressive cast that includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mattew, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

This will be Janhvi ‘s first release after the direct-to-OTT film ‘Bawaal’, which received a mixed response from critics. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film marked her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. She is working on Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’, her maiden Telugu film.It is being directed by Koratala Siva and marks his second collaboration with Tarak after Janatha Garage. Janhvi also has the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ and Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’ in her kitty.

‘Ulajh’, meanwhile, is set to hit screens on July 5.