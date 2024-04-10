Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya ? Here's All You Need To Know

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has stepped into the limelight with her public acknowledgment of her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The young actress, who has been dating Shikhar for some time now, made a bold statement at the screening of her father, Boney Kapoor’s film ‘Maidaan’, on Tuesday, April 9. Janhvi arrived at the event adorned with a necklace bearing the name ‘Shiku’, a loving moniker she uses for Shikhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shikhar Pahariya, grandson of Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has been a significant presence in Janhvi’s life. Although their relationship was kept under wraps until now, Janhvi’s choice of jewelry at the ‘Maidaan’ screening left no doubt about the affection between them.

The actress looked stunning in an all-white pant-suit, complete with matching heels, as she posed for pictures at the event. However, it was the personalized necklace around her neck that garnered attention from fans and media alike. Fans quickly took notice, with one commenting on a paparazzo’s video, “Her necklace ??? Is that shiku??” Another fan added, “The name on the necklace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Before the screening, Janhvi took a moment to capture the evening with her father, Boney Kapoor, and actor-brother Arjun Kapoor. Arjun was dressed in an all-black outfit, while Boney Kapoor sported a blue kurta.

Janhvi’s affection for Shikhar has been evident in past instances as well. During an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, ‘Koffee With Karan’, Janhvi revealed that Shikhar is one of the three people on her speed dial, affectionately calling him ‘Shiku’. However, she had not publicly confirmed their relationship until now.

Shikhar, too, has expressed his love for Janhvi on social media platforms. In March, he wished her a happy birthday with a picture of them together in front of the Eiffel Tower. However, Janhvi did not post a birthday wish for him on April 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In a recent interview with a news portal, Boney Kapoor confirmed Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship, expressing his fondness for Shikhar. He stated, “I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between, a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he could never be an ex. He’ll be around.” Boney Kapoor emphasized Shikhar’s friendly demeanor and his positive presence in their lives.

‘Maidaan’, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is set to release in theaters on April 11. As Janhvi Kapoor embraces this new chapter in her personal life, fans eagerly anticipate her upcoming projects on the silver screen.