Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74: A Look At Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor's Life Who Became a Comedy Giant With Everyday Humour

Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74: A Look At Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actor’s Life Who Became a Comedy Giant With Everyday Humour

Veteran Indian actor and comedian Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in both film and television, passed away today on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 25, 2025 16:46:18 IST

Veteran Indian actor and comedian Satish Shah, known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable roles in both film and television, passed away today on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74.

His manager, Ramesh, confirmed the news, saying Shah had not been keeping well after recently undergoing a kidney transplant. “He passed away around 2.00 – 2.30 pm today,” Ramesh stated, adding that the family is currently making arrangements for the funeral.

The entertainment industry has been left mourning the loss of one of its most beloved and versatile performers, whose career spanned over four decades.

A Remarkable Journey From Gujarat To Stardom

Born Satish Ravilal Shah in Mandvi, Gujarat, around 1950 or 1951, Shah completed his education at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, before graduating from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune.

He went on to act in over 250 films and several iconic television shows, earning immense popularity for his effortless humor, sharp wit, and relatable characters.

Shah’s breakout role came in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), which remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated comedies. His performances in popular films like Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Main Hoon Na (2004), Fanaa (2006), and Om Shanti Om (2007) showcased his unmatched versatility across genres.

Television Icon Who Redefined Comedy

While Shah enjoyed great success in films, it was television that made him a household name. In the 1980s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), he achieved a rare feat by playing 55 different characters in 55 episodes, a record that remains unmatched on Indian television.

Later, he immortalized the character of Indravadhan Sarabhai in the cult hit Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004) — a role that cemented his status as one of India’s finest comic actors.

In 2008, he appeared as a co-judge on Comedy Circus, mentoring the next generation of comedians. Beyond acting, Shah contributed to the industry as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India Society in 2015.

ALSO READ: When Satish Shah Faced Racism At London’s Heathrow, He Replied With Pride, ‘Because We Are Indians…’

