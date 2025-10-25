When Satish Shah Faced Racism At London’s Heathrow, He Replied With Pride, ‘Because We Are Indians…’

Satish Shah, veteran Bollywood actor, passed away on October 25 at approximately 2:30 pm at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. He was 74. Known for his iconic roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na, Shah had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a kidney transplant.

Shah’s manager confirmed the news to agencies, stating that the actor’s body remains at the hospital, with funeral arrangements scheduled for Sunday.

Ashoke Pandit Announces Satish Shah Has Dies

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry. Om Shanti.”

When Satish Shah Faced A Racist Attack At Heathrow Airport London

In 2023, Shah’s response to a racist remark at London’s Heathrow Airport went viral on social media. Shah revealed that while boarding a flight, he overheard airport staff questioning how he and his family could afford first-class tickets.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

