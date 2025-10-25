LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah, famed for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. Fans and industry peers remember his iconic comic timing and contribution to Indian cinema and television.

Satish Shah dies at 74 (PHOTO: IMDb)
Satish Shah dies at 74 (PHOTO: IMDb)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 25, 2025 16:22:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

Satish Shah Death Cause: Satish Shah, the veteran actor who everyone remembers as Indravadan from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died on October 25. He was 74 and had struggled with kidney problems for a while.

People loved him for his comic timing, whether it was in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, or his TV hit Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He turned up in crowd-pleasers like Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om too—always finding a way to leave his mark.

Back in 2008, he sat alongside Archana Puran Singh as a judge on Comedy Circus. Later, in 2015, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India society as a member.

ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor Satish Shah Dies At 74

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 4:17 PM IST
Satish Shah Death Cause Revealed: How Did Veteran Actor Die? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Star Passes Away At 74

