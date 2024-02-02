Vikrant Massey is on cloud nine after Kareena Kapoor praises him as 'Legend' & praises 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey’s flawless performance in 12th Fail stunned not only his fans but also celebrities. Following Anand Mahindra’s recent compliments, Kareena Kapoor has referred to him as a “legend”.

Vikrant Massey says ‘ab main retire ho sakta hoon’ after being referred to as a legend by Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor posted on Instagram, saying, “12th Fail. Legends: Anant V Joshi, Medha Shankar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Anshumaan Pushkar, and the whole ensemble.”

“Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon!” Massey retorted. I really appreciate it, ma’am. You’re not aware of how much this means to me.”

Other celebrities who have praised Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Anand Mahindra

The businessman recently complimented the actor and the Filmfare Awards for recognizing his ability. “Bravo @filmfare for realizing that honest and straightforward storytelling is STILL at the core of genuinely powerful cinema,” the user wrote.

Alia Bhatt

At the Filmfare awards, Alia declared the movie to be the best she had seen this year. She had previously posted on Instagram, saying, “One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while!” With such amazing performances. Simply breathtakingly gorgeous! I’m in awe of you, Vikrant Massey—you were incredible! The heart and soul of Manoj’s journey was Medha Shankar—so unique, so modern, and so incredibly touching! Anantvijay is excellent! Finally, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, sir: this movie truly hits the mark! Very affecting. Very motivating. So full! After seeing this movie, I’m overflowing with love! To the whole crew and cast! Make a bow.

Deepika Padukone

In the 2019 movie Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone collaborated with Vikrant Massey alongside Alia Bhatt. She wrote, “+1,” after resharing Alia’s post. I completely concur. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew.”

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan praised the movie on Twitter, referring to it as a master class. The actor from Fighter wrote, “I saw 12th Fail at last. It’s really a master class in cinematography. Above all, the role that sound and sound effects played in elevating the moments inspired me. Outstanding performances. Wow, Mr. Chopra, what a film! I appreciate your intelligence. This one really inspires me.”