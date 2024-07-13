Watch: Neena Gupta Enjoys Fun-filled Holiday in France, Shares Joyous Moments on Social Media

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is currently relishing a delightful holiday in France alongside her husband Vivek Mehra and close friends. The actress took to social media to share glimpses of her travel escapades, capturing hearts with her infectious energy and carefree spirit.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Neena Gupta is seen standing on a chair and dancing joyfully at a restaurant. Dressed in an elegant blue dress and sporting stylish shades, she radiates charm and elegance while soaking in the ambiance of her surroundings.”Once again at La Guerite, same friends, same fun – jealous na,” read the caption on her video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

This isn’t the first time Neena Gupta has shared her love for La Guerite on social media. Last year, her daughter Masaba Gupta posted a video of Neena enjoying a party at the same restaurant in France. In the video, Neena, adorned in a beautiful green summer dress, effortlessly blends into the lively atmosphere, dancing merrily amidst a backdrop of music and laughter. Masaba humorously captioned the video, “While I trek to another shoot, Neenaji says, ‘I’m living my life.'”

On the professional front Neena Gupta remains gives yet other compelling performances that still captures the heart of the audiences. She was recently seen In Panchayat Season 3 of which she was a part and was Also a part of ‘Lust Stories 2.’ She Will be next seen in Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and then in “Uunchai” again with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani along with Parineeti Chopra So the Audience can expect more of Her Talent on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: At What Time Will The Varamala Ceremony And Pheras Take Place?