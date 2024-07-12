Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: At What Time Will The Varamala Ceremony And Pheras Take Place?

The big day has finally arrived. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12.

The pre-wedding festivities began in March in Jamnagar and continued on a Mediterranean cruise. Recently, Antilia has been lively with celebrities attending events like Sangeet, Haldi, Mehendi, and Garba night. Here is a detailed timeline of the wedding functions scheduled for July 12 and 14.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Schedule

The Shubh Vivaah will begin on Friday, July 12, 2024, starting at 3 PM. The Baraat assembly and Safa tying will begin at 3 PM, followed by the Varmala at 8 PM and Lagna Vidhi at 9:30 PM. These events will be held at Jio World Centre, with a dress code of Indian traditional attire.

Guests At Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Notable Hollywood figures like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will be attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Additionally, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help coach Jay Shetty are among the international celebrities expected at the event. According to an India Today report, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, TikToker Julia Chafe, and Hollywood hairstylist Chris Appleton will also be traveling to India for the occasion.

The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, 2024, starting at 6 PM. This event will also be held at the Jio World Centre, with a dress code of Indian Chic attire.

Indian Guests

1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

2 Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

3 Ram Nath Kovind, Politician, Former President of India

4 Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Defence

5 Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

6 N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

7 Nara Lokesh, Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh

8 Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh

9 Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal

10 M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu

11 K. T. Rama Rao, Leader of Opposition, Telangana

12 Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet minister

13 Abhishek Manu Singhvi, INC-CWC Member

14 Salman Khurshid, INC-CWC Member

15 Digvijaya Singh, INC-CWC Member

16 Kapil Sibal, Politician, Member of Rajya Sabha

17 Sachin Pilot, INC-CWC Member

18 Shah Rukh Khan

19 Aamir Khan

20 Salman Khan

21 Amitabh Bachchan

22 Akshay Kumar (will be skipping the wedding)

23 Deepika Padukone

24 Ranveer Singh

25 Katrina Kaif

26 Alia Bhatt

27 Shahid Kapoor

28 Ranbir Kapoor

International Guests

1. John Kerry, American politician

2. Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister, UK

3. Boris Johnson, Former Prime Minister, UK

4. Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy

5. Sebastian Kurz, Former Prime Minister of Austria

6. Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada

7. Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden

8. Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives

9. H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President, Tanzania

10. Amin Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco

11. H. E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala

12. Murray Auchincloss, CEO, BP

13. Robert Dudley, Former CEO, BP, Board Member, Aramco

14. Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc

15. Bernard Looney, Former CEO, BP

16. Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe

17. Michael Grimes, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

18. Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics

19. Dilhan Pillay, CEO, Temasek Holdings

20. Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline

21. David Constable, CEO, Fluor Corporation

22. Jim Teague, CEO, Enterprise GP

23. Gianni Infantino, IOC Member, President of FIFA

24. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, WTO

25. Kim Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite

26. Khloe Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite

27. Dinesh Paliwal, Partner, KKR

28. Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC

29. Michael Klein, Managing Partner, M. Klein & Company

30. Bader Mohammad Al-Saad, Director, KIA

31. Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Senior Managing Executive Officer, SMBC

32. Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, Vice Chairman, ADIA

33. Peter Diamandis, Executive Chairman, Singularity University

34. Jay Shetty, Podcaster, Author, Coach

35. Jeff Koons, Artist

36. January Makamba, Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation

37. James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin

38. Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman, Moelis & Company

39. Enrique Lores, President & CEO, HP Inc.

40. Borje Ekholm, President & CEO, Ericsson

41. William Lin, Executive Vice President, BP

42. Tommi Uitto, President, Nokia Mobile Networks

43. Clara Wu Tsai, Co-founder, Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation

44. Pano Christou, CEO, Pret a Manger

45. Mike Tyson, American Professional Boxer

46. John Cena, Professional wrestler, Hollywood actor

47. Jean-Claude Van Damme, Hollywood Actor

48. Keinan Warsame (K’naan), Singer, Songwriter, Rapper

49. Luis Rodríguez (Luis Fonsi), Singer

50. Divine Ikubor (Rema), Singer, Rapper

51. Tony Seba, Thought leader

52. Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, WPP

