Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: At What Time Will The Varamala Ceremony And Pheras Take Place?

The big day has finally arrived. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to marry on July 12.
The pre-wedding festivities began in March in Jamnagar and continued on a Mediterranean cruise. Recently, Antilia has been lively with celebrities attending events like Sangeet, Haldi, Mehendi, and Garba night. Here is a detailed timeline of the wedding functions scheduled for July 12 and 14.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Schedule
The Shubh Vivaah will begin on Friday, July 12, 2024, starting at 3 PM. The Baraat assembly and Safa tying will begin at 3 PM, followed by the Varmala at 8 PM and Lagna Vidhi at 9:30 PM. These events will be held at Jio World Centre, with a dress code of Indian traditional attire.
View this post on Instagram
Guests At Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding
Notable Hollywood figures like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will be attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.
Additionally, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help coach Jay Shetty are among the international celebrities expected at the event. According to an India Today report, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, TikToker Julia Chafe, and Hollywood hairstylist Chris Appleton will also be traveling to India for the occasion.
The Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, 2024, starting at 6 PM. This event will also be held at the Jio World Centre, with a dress code of Indian Chic attire.
Indian Guests
1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
3 Ram Nath Kovind, Politician, Former President of India
4 Rajnath Singh, Cabinet Minister, Defence
5 Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
6 N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh
7 Nara Lokesh, Cabinet, Andhra Pradesh
8 Pawan Kalyan, Deputy Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh
9 Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal
10 M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu
11 K. T. Rama Rao, Leader of Opposition, Telangana
12 Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Cabinet minister
13 Abhishek Manu Singhvi, INC-CWC Member
14 Salman Khurshid, INC-CWC Member
15 Digvijaya Singh, INC-CWC Member
16 Kapil Sibal, Politician, Member of Rajya Sabha
17 Sachin Pilot, INC-CWC Member
18 Shah Rukh Khan
19 Aamir Khan
20 Salman Khan
21 Amitabh Bachchan
22 Akshay Kumar (will be skipping the wedding)
23 Deepika Padukone
24 Ranveer Singh
25 Katrina Kaif
26 Alia Bhatt
27 Shahid Kapoor
28 Ranbir Kapoor
International Guests
1. John Kerry, American politician
2. Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister, UK
3. Boris Johnson, Former Prime Minister, UK
4. Matteo Renzi, Former Prime Minister of Italy
5. Sebastian Kurz, Former Prime Minister of Austria
6. Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada
7. Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden
8. Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives
9. H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President, Tanzania
10. Amin Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco
11. H. E. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO, Managing Director, Mubadala
12. Murray Auchincloss, CEO, BP
13. Robert Dudley, Former CEO, BP, Board Member, Aramco
14. Mark Tucker, Group Chairman, HSBC Holdings Plc
15. Bernard Looney, Former CEO, BP
16. Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe
17. Michael Grimes, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
18. Jay Lee, Executive Chairman, Samsung Electronics
19. Dilhan Pillay, CEO, Temasek Holdings
20. Emma Walmsley, CEO, GlaxoSmithKline
21. David Constable, CEO, Fluor Corporation
22. Jim Teague, CEO, Enterprise GP
23. Gianni Infantino, IOC Member, President of FIFA
24. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, WTO
25. Kim Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite
26. Khloe Kardashian, Media personality, Socialite
27. Dinesh Paliwal, Partner, KKR
28. Lim Chow Kiat, CEO, GIC
29. Michael Klein, Managing Partner, M. Klein & Company
30. Bader Mohammad Al-Saad, Director, KIA
31. Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Senior Managing Executive Officer, SMBC
32. Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, Vice Chairman, ADIA
33. Peter Diamandis, Executive Chairman, Singularity University
34. Jay Shetty, Podcaster, Author, Coach
35. Jeff Koons, Artist
36. January Makamba, Foreign Affairs & East African Cooperation
37. James Taiclet, CEO, Lockheed Martin
38. Eric Cantor, Vice Chairman, Moelis & Company
39. Enrique Lores, President & CEO, HP Inc.
40. Borje Ekholm, President & CEO, Ericsson
41. William Lin, Executive Vice President, BP
42. Tommi Uitto, President, Nokia Mobile Networks
43. Clara Wu Tsai, Co-founder, Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation
44. Pano Christou, CEO, Pret a Manger
45. Mike Tyson, American Professional Boxer
46. John Cena, Professional wrestler, Hollywood actor
47. Jean-Claude Van Damme, Hollywood Actor
48. Keinan Warsame (K’naan), Singer, Songwriter, Rapper
49. Luis Rodríguez (Luis Fonsi), Singer
50. Divine Ikubor (Rema), Singer, Rapper
51. Tony Seba, Thought leader
52. Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, WPP
ALSO READ: Rameshwaram Cafe From Bengaluru To Offer Special South Indian Menu At Anant Ambani’s Wedding