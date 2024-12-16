Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They Say Is The Only Truth

Zakir fondly recalled how his musical journey began with his father singing tabla rhythms into his ear instead of reciting traditional prayers at his birth.

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They Say Is The Only Truth

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain once revealed that if the tabla had not been his calling, he might have pursued a career as a jazz musician. During an engaging conversation with director Nasreen Munni Kabir and Sanjoy K Roy, Zakir reminisced about his profound relationship with music, his bond with the tabla, and the invaluable influence of his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha Qureshi.

Zakir died at the age of 73 on December 15 in San Francisco.

Zakir fondly recalled how his musical journey began with his father singing tabla rhythms into his ear instead of reciting traditional prayers at his birth. This unique start laid the foundation for a lifelong connection to rhythm and music.

In the session, Zakir emphasized the significance of forming a deep bond with one’s instrument. “An instrument has its own spirit. You must build a friendship with it, and once that relationship is established, the instrument becomes a part of you,” he shared. Zakir credited his father for fostering this connection, allowing him the freedom to explore both music and life without constraints.

Freedom and the Leap of Faith For Zakir Hussain

Reflecting on his father’s supportive parenting, Zakir noted that Ustad Alla Rakha never imposed strict rules. “If I wanted to play cricket, I could. My father allowed me to practice tabla on my own terms,” he said, attributing his mastery to this nurturing approach. Zakir also emphasized the need for faith in the art world: “To succeed in art, you must take a leap of faith and trust the spirit it provides.”

Zakir shared his admiration for jazz, noting its shared spontaneity with Indian classical music. “Jazz and Indian classical are both rooted in improvisation and creativity,” he explained. He revealed that his father introduced him to jazz through records by artists like Miles Davis, sparking his lifelong love for the genre.

Zakir recounted his first jam session with jazz legend Miles Davis: “I was trying so hard to impress him that I overplayed. He came up to me and said, ‘Too many notes!’ That was when I learned that less is more. It’s the same with Indian classical music—to express the essence of your life in just one phrase.”

Zakir Hussain’s Diverse Musical Influences

Zakir reflected on the cultural harmony of his upbringing, which blended various traditions. “From 3 to 6 am, I practiced slokas with my father. Then, I went to the madrassa to study the Quran. Later, I crossed the street to St. Michael’s Church to listen to hymns. Those experiences taught me that no single path holds all the truth,” he said, highlighting the inclusive and open-minded atmosphere of his formative years.

Zakir underscored the freedom and unity that art fosters. “The boundaries of art have been broken down. It doesn’t matter what the world is doing; art brings positivity and unites us,” he said. For Zakir, the essence of creativity lies in embracing the spirit of music and expressing it freely.

Zakir Hussain’s reflections serve as a testament to his genius and his unwavering belief in the power of rhythm, unity, and artistic freedom.

ALSO READ: What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

Filed under

celebrity news Trending news zakir hussain age zakir hussain death zakir hussain news

Advertisement

Also Read

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His...

Why Did Zakir Hussain Change His Surname? Tabla Maestro’s Mother Thought He’s Bringing The Bad Luck

Why Did Zakir Hussain Change His Surname? Tabla Maestro’s Mother Thought He’s Bringing The Bad...

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Will the Government Table ONOP Bills in the House Today?

Will the Government Table ONOP Bills in the House Today?

Entertainment

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His First Performance

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Net Worth? The Grammy-Winning Musician Got Only Rs. 5 For His

Why Did Zakir Hussain Change His Surname? Tabla Maestro’s Mother Thought He’s Bringing The Bad Luck

Why Did Zakir Hussain Change His Surname? Tabla Maestro’s Mother Thought He’s Bringing The Bad

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Amanda Holden Reveals Her First Love, Issues Four-Word Demand

Amanda Holden Reveals Her First Love, Issues Four-Word Demand

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox