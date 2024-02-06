MP Harda Blast: 6 Killed, Over 50 Injured Firecracker Factory, CM Offers Rs 4 Lakh Ex-gratia to Victims' Families

A massive fire erupted in a firecracker factory located on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village, Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives and leaving over 50 individuals injured, as per officials’ reports on Tuesday morning. The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am, caused significant damage, with nearby structures experiencing shattered windowpanes due to the force of the explosion, prompting locals to liken it to an earthquake.

In response to the emergency, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav swiftly mobilized Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari, instructing them to travel by helicopter to the site. CM Yadav expressed deep condolences for the lives lost and assured immediate assistance for the injured, announcing an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and promising free treatment for the injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Harda Collector Rishi Garg confirmed that the injured were being treated at the local district hospital, with plans underway to transfer critically wounded individuals to hospitals in Bhopal and Indore for advanced care. To aid in the rescue efforts, ambulances, medical personnel, and teams from the NDRF and SDRF were deployed from neighboring districts.

Additionally, Chief Minister Yadav sought updates on the situation from senior officials and coordinated with various medical facilities to ensure adequate arrangements for the injured. He also dispatched fire brigades from Indore and Bhopal, along with ambulances and fire engines from surrounding areas including Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Narmadapuram.