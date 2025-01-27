Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Could Cancer Be Cured In Less Than A Second Through This Treatment? Revolutionary Advancement Might Completely Kill Radiation

Conventional radiotherapy has long been a mainstay in cancer care, involving prolonged radiation exposure over several sessions. While effective, this approach often harms surrounding healthy tissues, particularly in delicate areas such as the brain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Could Cancer Be Cured In Less Than A Second Through This Treatment? Revolutionary Advancement Might Completely Kill Radiation

cancer


Cancer treatment is on the verge of a breakthrough, with Flash radiotherapy at the forefront of this advancement. This cutting-edge method administers radiation in under a second, providing hope for safer and more efficient treatment options.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cancer Cured In Less Than A Second?

Conventional radiotherapy has long been a mainstay in cancer care, involving prolonged radiation exposure over several sessions. While effective, this approach often harms surrounding healthy tissues, particularly in delicate areas such as the brain.

Flash radiotherapy revolutionizes this process by delivering extremely high doses of radiation in mere milliseconds. It precisely targets tumors while minimizing damage to healthy cells. Pioneered by Marie-Catherine Vozenin in the early 2010s, this rapid treatment has shown exceptional results in preclinical animal studies.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Research indicates that Flash can eradicate tumors while significantly reducing adverse effects, such as organ dysfunction or developmental challenges in children. Its speed also allows for higher radiation doses, potentially improving outcomes for aggressive or resistant cancers.

What Does The Clinical Trials Tell Us?

Clinical trials are already in progress, focusing on difficult-to-treat cancers like glioblastomas, recurrent head-and-neck tumors, and metastatic conditions. These cancers pose considerable challenges due to limited treatment options and the risk of damaging healthy tissues, making Flash a promising alternative.

Proton therapy, a particle-based radiation method, has emerged as a leading candidate in Flash trials. Protons can penetrate deep into the body, making them suitable for targeting tumors in internal organs without significantly impacting nearby healthy tissues. Researchers are also investigating other particles, such as electrons and carbon ions, to broaden the scope of this technology.

One major obstacle is the limited accessibility of Flash radiotherapy. The technology requires sophisticated and expensive particle accelerators, with only 14 such facilities worldwide. Developing smaller, cost-effective accelerators could make this innovative treatment more widely available, transforming cancer care for numerous patients.

ALSO READ: Will $500B Stargate AI Infrastructure Project Help Cure Cancer

Filed under

cancer radiation

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is UCC All Set To Be Implemented In Uttarakhand Today? Here’s How It Will Affect Your Marriage And Live-In Relationship

What Is UCC All Set To Be Implemented In Uttarakhand Today? Here’s How It Will...

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has ‘Indian DNA’, Shares Details With PM Modi During A Lighter Moment

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Has ‘Indian DNA’, Shares Details With PM Modi During A Lighter...

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

‘I Think We’re Going to Have It’: Trump on Buying Greenland, Says Canada Would Benefit from Becoming a U.S. State

‘I Think We’re Going to Have It’: Trump on Buying Greenland, Says Canada Would Benefit...

Entertainment

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Jackie Chan Steals the Show at Australian Open 2025: Here’s Who He Came For

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate Details

Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And a Trophy

Who Is Hanumanthu? The Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner Taking Home ₹50 Lakhs And

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox