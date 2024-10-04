First Mpox Test Approved By WHO To Aid Global Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step in addressing the mpox outbreak by approving the first diagnostic test for emergency use. This decision aims to enhance access to crucial medical testing.

New Diagnostic Tool

On Thursday, WHO approved Abbott Laboratories’ PCR diagnostic test, known as the Alinity MPXV assay. This test is designed to detect mpox virus DNA from skin swabs and is intended for use by trained laboratory personnel.

Expanding Testing Options

In addition to the newly approved test, WHO is currently reviewing three other mpox diagnostic tests and is engaging with various companies to increase the availability of testing tools. Notable companies, including Roche and Labcorp, are actively working to enhance mpox testing capabilities.

Emergency Use Listing Procedure

The Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure enables WHO to expedite the approval of unlicensed vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests during public health emergencies. In August, WHO called on manufacturers to submit their products for emergency review, focusing on improving access to effective diagnostics for low-income countries.

Current Mpox Situation

Since January 2022, mpox cases have been reported in 121 countries, resulting in 103,048 confirmed cases and 229 deaths as of September 2024. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has been at the heart of the outbreak, has received its first mpox vaccine donations.

Understanding Mpox

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that typically resolves on its own. Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can last 2 to 3 weeks. While most individuals recover, the disease can pose serious risks for children and those with compromised immune systems.

Emerging Variants

A new variant of mpox, referred to as clade Ib, is spreading more rapidly than previous strains, including through sexual activity. Researchers are investigating the reasons behind this variant’s increased impact on women and children, particularly in Africa.

