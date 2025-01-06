January: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – Prevention and Early Detection

Cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, remains preventable with timely intervention and awareness.

Cervical cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, remains preventable with timely intervention and awareness. The cervix, located at the lower part of the uterus, is the site where this cancer develops. Early symptoms often include abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding between menstrual periods, pain or bleeding during intercourse, and persistent foul-smelling reddish-brown discharge.

Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a virus transmitted through sexual contact. Prevention is key, and two effective strategies—vaccination and cervical screening—are available to reduce the risk significantly.

HPV Vaccination

Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, emphasizes the importance of HPV vaccination. The vaccine targets the most harmful strains of HPV and is highly effective in preventing cervical cancer.

Recommended Age for Vaccination

9–14 years : Best protection with two doses administered 6–12 months apart.

: Best protection with two doses administered 6–12 months apart. 15–26 years : If missed earlier, three doses are required in this age group.

: If missed earlier, three doses are required in this age group. Both boys and girls should receive the vaccine, as it also protects against other HPV-related cancers (e.g., oropharyngeal cancer) and genital warts in males.

Types of HPV Vaccines

Gardasil 9: Protects against nine high-risk HPV types. Gardasil 4: Covers four high-risk HPV types. Cervavac: Provides protection against four HPV serotypes.

The vaccine is generally safe with no significant side effects reported. However, individuals with an allergy to yeast should consult their doctor before taking it. Women above 26 years can also benefit from vaccination, particularly Gardasil 9, which is approved for use up to 45 years after consultation with a healthcare provider.

Cervical Screening

Regular cervical screening, such as Pap smears or HPV DNA tests, is crucial for detecting pre-cancerous changes or early-stage cancer. Early detection ensures more effective treatment and better outcomes.

Why Take Action?

India accounts for a significant burden of cervical cancer cases worldwide, yet many of these are preventable through vaccination and routine screening. Spreading awareness about these preventive measures can save countless lives.

Also Read: ‘Compulsory Isolation, Accurate Documentation’, Delhi Authorities Issues Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak In China