‘Compulsory Isolation, Accurate Documentation’, Delhi Authorities Issues Advisory Amid HMPV Outbreak In China

Monday, January 6, 2025
Hospitals have been directed to report all cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) via the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Delhi health authorities have released a comprehensive advisory to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses in the capital, as Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections rise rapidly in China.

They are also required to strictly isolate suspected cases of HMPV or other respiratory infections to prevent hospital-based transmission.

Key Measures Outlined in the Advisory

  1. Compulsory Isolation: Suspected cases of respiratory illnesses must be isolated immediately.
  2. Mandatory Reporting: Hospitals are required to report ILI and SARI cases to the government for effective monitoring and response.
  3. Accurate Documentation: Detailed documentation of SARI cases and confirmed influenza cases is essential to track the situation accurately.
  4. Medication Availability: Healthcare facilities must stock essential medications, including paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, cough syrups, and oxygen supplies, to manage mild to moderate cases.

Dr. Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, held discussions with district health officials and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team to review Delhi’s preparedness for respiratory illnesses.

About HMPV infections

HMPV, first identified in 2001, is a respiratory virus that affects the upper and lower respiratory tract. Symptoms include fever, persistent cough, body aches, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

The virus, part of the Pneumoviridae family, has recently seen increased transmission in China and Malaysia.

Current Situation in India

While there is no significant rise in respiratory illnesses in India, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), authorities have emphasized the need for vigilance.

Preventive Tips

  • Practice regular hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
  • Maintain a safe distance from individuals with respiratory symptoms.
  • Seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms, particularly for vulnerable individuals.

The Union Health Ministry has assured that India is prepared to handle any potential outbreak and has urged the public to remain cautious but not alarmed.

Filed under

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
