Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced, that 175 individuals have been identified as contacts of the 24-year-old patient who succumbed to Nipah virus infection.

Speaking to ANI, George revealed that out of these 175 contacts, 126 are classified as high-risk due to the potential for virus transmission. “We have confirmed that the death of the student in Malappuram was caused by the Nipah virus. Among the 175 contacts, 126 are in the high-risk category due to the potential for spreading the virus. House surveillance has commenced, and the samples tested so far have returned negative.”

She further added that the district administration has instructed everyone within a 3 km radius of the outbreak area to wear masks.

Additional measures, including a ban on gatherings and the establishment of containment zones, have been implemented. “We have taken all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Isolation bays are in place for those who test positive, and we have sought assistance from the ICMR.” stated George.

Earlier today, George met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram. Talking about the meeting Veena George said “The meeting, which was scheduled a week ago, addressed various issues and was a continuation of previous communications. It was a productive discussion.”

