Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced, that 175 individuals have been identified as contacts of the 24-year-old patient who succumbed to Nipah virus infection.

Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

On Tuesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced, that 175 individuals have been identified as contacts of the 24-year-old patient who succumbed to Nipah virus infection.

Speaking to ANI, George revealed that out of these 175 contacts, 126 are classified as high-risk due to the potential for virus transmission. “We have confirmed that the death of the student in Malappuram was caused by the Nipah virus. Among the 175 contacts, 126 are in the high-risk category due to the potential for spreading the virus. House surveillance has commenced, and the samples tested so far have returned negative.”

She further added that the district administration has instructed everyone within a 3 km radius of the outbreak area to wear masks.

Additional measures, including a ban on gatherings and the establishment of containment zones, have been implemented. “We have taken all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Isolation bays are in place for those who test positive, and we have sought assistance from the ICMR.” stated George.

Also Read: Nipah Virus Claims Life Of 24-Year-Old In Kerala’s Malappuram

Earlier today, George met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram. Talking about the meeting Veena George said “The meeting, which was scheduled a week ago, addressed various issues and was a continuation of previous communications. It was a productive discussion.”

Must Read: What is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Risks, and Causes Behind the Death of a 14-Year-Old Kerala Boy

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

kerala Malappuram NewsX Nipah Outbreak veena george

Also Read

Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A Decade

Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A...

Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancer Dies by Suicide; Community Mourns Loss of Emily Gold

Teen ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dancer Dies by Suicide; Community Mourns Loss of Emily Gold

Atishi Vs. Bansuri: The 2025 Delhi Election Showdown

Atishi Vs. Bansuri: The 2025 Delhi Election Showdown

Zimbabwe Plans To Cull Hundreds Of Elephants To Feed People Left Hungry By Drought

Zimbabwe Plans To Cull Hundreds Of Elephants To Feed People Left Hungry By Drought

Entertainment

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox