One Killed And Left 15 Infected With Food Poisoning After Eating Momos In Hyderabad

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
A tragic case of food poisoning in Hyderabad has led to the death of a 33-year-old woman and left 15 others hospitalized after consuming momos from a local vendor, police confirmed. The incident took place in various locations within the Banjara Hills police station jurisdiction.

The victim, identified as Reshma Begum, reportedly suffered severe symptoms following her meal and was rushed to a local hospital, where she later succumbed. Several others who purchased momos from the same vendor are also receiving treatment for food poisoning.

Sub-inspector Ram Babu of Banjara Hills Police Station stated, “We received a complaint yesterday reporting the death of Reshma Begum and several cases of food poisoning related to a momo vendor. We have registered a case and launched an investigation.”

Authorities are now examining samples from the vendor to identify potential contamination sources. This case has heightened concerns over food safety standards, especially among street vendors.

Also Read: Rising Heart Disease And Air Pollution: How Lifestyle And Air Quality Impact Heart Health

Filed under

hyderabad momo Momo Food poisoning momo lovers
