Periodontal Disease And Chronic Kidney Disease: A Hidden Connection In Postmenopausal Women

Some of the current research has indicated that the affected population who experience toothlessness may be at a higher risk of developing chronic renal diseases than postmenopausal women who have intact teeth.

Post-menopausal women face a unique set of health challenges due to the hormonal changes that occur after menopause.

Tooth loss in postmenopausal women can result from several factors

Hormonal Changes- Due to the menopause, most women witness a decline in estrogen levels that influence the bones and tissues underlying the teeth and gums, thereby inclining the incidence of gum diseases and tooth loss.

Osteoporosis- Since postmenopausal women are also more prone to developing osteoporosis a woman’s jaw bone becomes unable to support these teeth and could result in toothlessness.

Inflammation- Gingivitis is defined as an inflammation or infection of the gum line, which may cause tooth loss when advanced.

CKD is often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ as it may take years before one is diagnosed with the disease if much damage has been done.

The Connection Between Tooth Loss and CKD