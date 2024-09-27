In a recent quality control check by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has raised concerns over the safety and efficacy of 53 medicines. Among the medicines that have failed to pass the test are Paracetamol, a well-known household pain reliever, and Pan D, a popular antacid.

The Indian drug regulator conducts tests on pharmaceutical products regularly to ensure they meet quality and safety standards. Several drugs have been identified as ‘not of standard quality’ and have not been able to meet the prescribed quality norms, according to the latest reports.

This includes Vitamin B Complex, Shelcal Vitamin C, Rifmin 550, Nimesulide Paracetamol, Amoxycillin, and more. The question that arises is: should there be a cause for concern among the public regarding this report?”

When speaking to a pharmacist in Lucknow, UP, about what is given to customers requesting banned medications, the pharmacist explained, “We are not providing any of the listed drugs but instead offer a substitute.”

Also Read: Antacid Pan D, Shelcal, Glimepiride And More Fails Quality Test : Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation

Meanwhile, locals from Delhi expressed their frustration over the availability of banned medicines, saying, “The sale of these drugs is happening openly here. The biggest issue is government negligence. If these drugs are harmful, how are they still reaching the shops?”

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has faced scrutiny after a batch of Telma H (containing Telmisartan 40 mg and Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5 mg tablets IP), a medication used to manage high blood pressure, was flagged for concerns. Glenmark has denied producing the batch in question. Similarly, Alkem Health Science encountered problems with a batch of Clavam 625 (Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets IP), which did not meet the necessary quality standards, according to the report.