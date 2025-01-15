Home
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
What Is Petticot or Dhoti Cancer? Doctors Warn Of Rare Health Risk

Individuals who wear sarees and dhotis for extended hours are at risk of developing depigmentation, scarring, glazing of the skin, and even malignant changes, leading to a rare skin cancer.

What Is Petticot or Dhoti Cancer? Doctors Warn Of Rare Health Risk

Did you know that tying a petticoat or dhoti too tightly for years can potentially cause skin cancer? This alarming link was highlighted by Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, who shed light on how chronic friction between fabric and skin can result in serious health issues.

Sarees, Dhotis, and the Risk of Skin Cancer

Dr. Kumar explained that individuals who wear sarees and dhotis for extended hours are at risk of developing depigmentation, scarring, glazing of the skin, and even malignant changes.

“The petticoat is usually tied very tightly around the waist with a cord,” he wrote on X. “The tight cord of the petticoat often leads to dermatoses related to chronic friction and maceration, resulting in dermatitis and depigmentation. In rare cases, chronic friction may lead to the development of squamous cell carcinoma.”

A Recent Case Highlights the Danger of Petticot Cancer

The doctor’s warning comes after a study published in BMJ Case Reports documented the potential link between tightly tied garments and skin cancer. The report noted that many women tighten their petticoats, causing significant pressure on the abdomen. Over time, the continuous rubbing and pressure can lead to skin lesions and, in some cases, squamous cell carcinoma.

One such case involved a 70-year-old woman, a regular saree wearer, who noticed an ulcer on her right side along with pigmentation. Years of wearing a tightly tied petticoat had caused extensive skin damage. What began as minor skin changes eventually turned into a painful, non-healing ulcer that was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma.

“I wore a tightly wrapped saree for decades, unaware it could harm my health. A minor skin change turned into a painful, non-healing ulcer, eventually diagnosed as skin cancer,” the woman told India Today.

Doctor’s Advice: Be Vigilant

Dr. Kumar urged people to pay attention to any unusual skin lesions around the waist and to seek medical attention promptly. “Early detection is crucial,” he emphasized, advising saree and dhoti wearers to ensure their garments are not tied too tightly and to monitor their skin for changes.

Preventing a Rare but Serious Condition: Petticot Cancer

This type of cancer has primarily been reported in older individuals who have worn tightly tied garments for decades. The chronic friction and pressure from garments like sarees and dhotis can lead to gradual skin damage, which, if left unchecked, may result in severe health issues.

Key Takeaways

  • Avoid tying petticoats and dhotis too tightly for extended periods.
  • Regularly check for any skin changes or lesions, particularly around areas of chronic friction.
  • Seek medical advice if you notice persistent skin issues or ulcers.

While rare, this condition is a stark reminder of how seemingly harmless habits can have long-term health consequences. Staying vigilant and taking preventive measures can help mitigate the risk of such complications.

Filed under

health Petticot Cancer

