Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by a research team from England has identified several key factors that prevent patients with diabetes from attending their annual diabetic eye screenings.

Why Do Diabetic Patients Skip Retinopathy Screenings? UK Study Reveals

A recent study conducted by a research team from England has identified several key factors that prevent patients with diabetes from attending their annual diabetic eye screenings. These include mental health issues, lack of awareness about diabetic eye screening, and difficulties related to transport. The research, led by Dr. Upamanyu Leo Chanda from the Emergency Department at New Cross Hospital, Royal Wolverhampton Trust, sheds light on why many diabetes patients fail to follow guidelines set by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), which recommends annual eye screening for individuals aged 12 and older.

The Importance of Diabetic Retinopathy Screenings

Diabetic retinopathy, a sight-threatening complication of diabetes, requires regular monitoring to prevent vision loss. NICE’s guidelines call for annual eye screenings for diabetic patients, but many do not adhere to these guidelines. Dr. Chanda and his team aimed to investigate the reasons behind this non-compliance by conducting a retrospective clinical audit of about 9,000 patients.

Study Methods and Findings

To explore why patients were missing their screenings, the researchers used the SystmOne patient database to identify individuals who had missed their eye exams in the past 15 to 36 months. Patients who had missed screenings in the 36-month group were classified as non-attenders.

The researchers found that a survey of every third patient who missed a screening in the last 15 months revealed key barriers to attendance. “Mental health issues, lack of diabetic eye screening (DES) awareness, and transport difficulties were primary reasons for non-attendance,” the researchers explained. Despite these challenges, the eye screening uptake rates were relatively high. The rates were 77.2% for the 15-month cohort and 83.6% for the 36-month cohort, both exceeding the NHS target of 75%.

Proposed Solutions to Improve Retinopathy Screening Attendance

The researchers identified several key factors contributing to the low attendance at screenings and proposed several interventions to improve patient adherence. These included telephone prompts for patients with mental health concerns, text message reminders before appointments, and online educational tools aimed at increasing awareness about diabetic retinopathy and the importance of regular eye exams.

Among the reasons identified for non-attendance, mental health issues and lack of knowledge about diabetic retinopathy were the most common. The study suggests that targeted interventions could address these issues and help improve attendance rates. “Telephone prompts for patients with known mental health conditions, text message reminders, and online educational portals should help increase the number of patients who attend their annual screenings,” the team suggested.

The Need for Continued Awareness and Support About Retinopathy Screenings

The researchers emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support patients in attending regular screenings. “Future re-audits following the implementation of the proposed interventions could help evaluate the impact of these strategies and provide further insights into optimising diabetic retinopathy screening in primary care practices,” they noted.

Improving Early Detection and Patient Outcomes

While the screening rates in this study exceeded the national guidelines, the researchers highlighted the importance of addressing specific barriers to increase screening rates. By improving attendance, they believe more cases of early-stage diabetic retinopathy could be detected, leading to better patient outcomes. “Despite standards exceeding the national guidelines, this audit demonstrates the importance of addressing specific barriers to enhance screening rates, potentially increasing the detection of early retinopathy and improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Chanda and his colleagues.

ALSO READ: South Korea Plane Crash: Should You Be Concerned About Flying On Boeing Planes?

Filed under

Diabetic Patients Retinopathy Screenings

Advertisement

Also Read

11 Injured in New York Nightclub Shooting, Marking Second Attack In The US On New Year’s Day

11 Injured in New York Nightclub Shooting, Marking Second Attack In The US On New...

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las Vegas

New Footage Shows Explosive Devices In Tesla Cybertruck That Exploded Near Trump Hotel In Las...

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

Cybertruck Played Key Role in Containing Explosion Damage, Law Enforcement Officials Report

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role In Yemen’s Trial| NewsX Exclusive

‘Nimisha Priya’s Fate Hangs On Blood Money Negotiation’, Kerala Nurse’s Lawyer Explains Sharia Law’s Role...

Impeached South Korean President Delivers Defiant Message Amid Imminent Detention Threat

Impeached South Korean President Delivers Defiant Message Amid Imminent Detention Threat

Entertainment

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox