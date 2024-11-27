The idea of living above the 16th floor of a high-rise often brings thoughts of breathtaking city views and a reprieve from urban chaos.

The idea of living above the 16th floor of a high-rise often brings thoughts of breathtaking city views and a reprieve from urban chaos. However, in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, or Pune, plagued by rising air pollution and poor Air Quality Index (AQI), experts caution that living at greater heights may not shield residents from harmful pollutants.

The Myth of Cleaner Air at Higher Floors

It is commonly assumed that air quality improves with altitude due to thinner air and reduced exposure to ground-level pollutants. However, Dr. Tamorish Kole, Director of Emergency Medicine at DPU Super Specialty Hospital in Pune, explains that this isn’t necessarily true. Pollutants such as ground-level ozone, a major respiratory irritant, can rise and linger at higher altitudes depending on weather patterns. These pollutants have been linked to severe health issues, including lung damage, cardiovascular disease, and even cancer.

Additionally, indoor pollutants from building materials and furnishings often accumulate in poorly ventilated high-rise apartments, contributing to the problem.

The Reach of Airborne Pollutants

Health experts claim that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and other long-range pollutants can easily reach upper floors. These particles, originating from vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and even distant sources, remain suspended in the air and penetrate living spaces regardless of altitude.

PM2.5, in particular, poses serious health risks, including respiratory ailments and cardiovascular diseases. The misconception that higher floors are immune to air pollution can lead to a false sense of security among residents.

Health Hazards

Pollutants like nitrogen oxides, ozone, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are often carried by wind currents, affecting every floor of a high-rise. In densely populated urban areas, pockets of high-altitude pollutants can form due to wind patterns or thermal inversions, especially during winter or smog-prone periods.

Moreover, many high-rises rely on central air conditioning systems that may not adequately filter out harmful particles, particularly if outdated filtration systems are used. The need for advanced air purification systems is becoming increasingly evident.

In cities like Delhi, where weather patterns trap pollution during winter, high-altitude living offers no protection. Similarly, in coastal cities like Mumbai, shifting air masses can carry pollutants to upper floors, especially on hazy or smoggy days.

Also Read: Risk To Heart Attack Surges Amid Pollution And Winter Merges, Check Its Preventions