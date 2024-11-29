Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
The death toll in the Gondia bus accident in Maharashtra has risen to 11, with 34 others injured after a bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village. Prime Minister Modi has announced ex-gratia for the victims' families, while local authorities continue rescue and medical efforts.

11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

A tragic bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra, has resulted in the deaths of at least 11 passengers, with 34 others injured. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village along the Gondia-Arjuni road.

Details of the Incident

The bus, which was traveling from Nagpur to Gondia, was carrying over 40 passengers when the accident occurred. Initially, eight passengers were confirmed dead, but the toll later increased to 11 after three more individuals succumbed to their injuries. The passengers hailed from various parts of Maharashtra, including Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia.Authorities have launched immediate medical efforts to treat the injured, with many receiving care for serious injuries. Gondia District Collector Prajit Nair confirmed that the injured were being treated and reassured the public that medical assistance was underway.

Rescue and Medical Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of life and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each deceased, along with Rs 50,000 for those injured. Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered immediate medical care for the injured and stressed the importance of swift assistance.Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared his sympathies, calling the accident “unfortunate” and offering condolences to the families of the victims.An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, with authorities focusing on ensuring that all injured passengers receive appropriate medical care and support.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the region, highlighting the dangers of road travel in India. As the investigation continues, the focus remains on providing relief to the victims and their families.

Bus overturns Gondia Death toll in Gondia bus accident Gondia maharashtra

