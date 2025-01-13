1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court To Hear Case Against Jagdish Tytler On Jan 28

A Delhi court is scheduled to resume hearing arguments in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on January 28.

A Delhi court is scheduled to resume hearing arguments in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on January 28.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh postponed the proceedings after a brief session on Monday, during which Tytler appeared in person.

The case pertains to the tragic killings of three Sikhs at Gurdwara Pul Bangash in Delhi during the 1984 riots. On November 12, 2024, the court completed recording the testimony of Lakhvinder Kaur, widow of Badal Singh, one of the victims who was allegedly killed by a mob incited at the gurdwara.

Charges of murder and other serious offences were formally framed against Tytler on September 13, 2023. A key witness in the case testified that on November 1, 1984, Tytler arrived at the gurdwara in a white car and allegedly provoked a mob, resulting in the violent deaths.

In 2023, Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount. The court imposed strict conditions, including prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or leaving the country without prior permission.

The investigative agency has charged Tytler under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 147 for rioting, Section 109 for abetment, and Section 302 for murder.

The gravity of the allegations and the prolonged judicial process underscore the significance of the case, which remains a pivotal chapter in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read More: CAG Reports In Assembly: Unfortunate Delhi Govt Dragged Feet On Tabling, High Court