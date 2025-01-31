1st Union Budget In PM Modi’s 3rd Term Says, ‘Moving Forward In Mission Mode’

Ahead of the 2025-26 Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the media on Friday, pointing out that this is the first Parliament session since 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which marks his 3rd term.

Ahead of the 2025-26 Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the media on Friday, pointing out that this is the first Parliament session since 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, which marks his 3rd term.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He said, “In the third term, we are moving forward in mission mode, taking the country towards inclusive development, with a resolve for inclusive growth. Innovation, inclusion, and investment have consistently been the foundation of our economic roadmap.”

He added saying, “In this session, as always, there will be discussions on many historic bills, and with thorough deliberation, laws will be made that will work towards strengthening the nation. Especially, the empowerment of women will be re-established, and many important decisions will be taken to ensure that every woman leads a dignified life.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moving forward PM Modi sheds light on ‘Reform, Perform And Transform‘. He said, “when we have to achieve rapid development, the focus is primarily on reforms. Both the central and state governments need to work together to perform, and through public participation, we can see transformation. Our youth is our strength, and today, the young generation aged 20-25 years, when they reach 45-50 years, will be the biggest beneficiaries of a developed India. They will be in positions of policymaking, where they will proudly move forward with a developed India as the centenary of independence begins.”

“Therefore, the entire effort towards realizing the vision of a developed India, the hard work today that we are putting in, will become a huge gift for our younger generation. Those who fought for freedom from 1930-1942, the entire country’s youth was involved, and its benefits were reaped by the generation that came 25 years later.

That’s why in this budget session, all parliamentarians will contribute to strengthening a developed India, especially the young MPs, for whom this is a golden opportunity, as the awareness they create in the House today will yield invaluable results.”

Also Read: Watch, Key Points From PM Modi’s Address On Day 1 Of The Budget Session