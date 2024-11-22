3 Children Killed, 8 Injured In Truck-Auto Collision Near Bihar’s Patna

A deadly accident in Bihta, on the outskirts of Patna, left three children dead and eight others injured after an autorickshaw collided with a speeding truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene, and authorities are working to track him down while ensuring medical care for the injured.

A devastating accident on the outskirts of Patna claimed the lives of three children and left eight others injured after an autorickshaw collided head-on with a speeding truck. The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the Vishunpura area of Bihta.

Accident Details: A Deadly Collision

The collision occurred around 2 pm when the speeding truck slammed into the autorickshaw, which was carrying passengers, including three children. Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kumar Pandey of Bihta police station confirmed that the three children tragically died at the scene. The eight injured victims, including the driver of the autorickshaw, were rushed to a government hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, and police are working to track him down.

The Aftermath: Medical Attention for the Injured

Following the collision, the bodies of the three children were sent for post-mortem examination. Authorities confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at a local government hospital, with their conditions not considered life-threatening.

Chief Minister Offers Condolences and Directs Immediate Action

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. In a statement issued by his office, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the injured receive prompt and adequate treatment. The government is also working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident further.

