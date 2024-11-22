40-Year-Old Man Arrested After Brutally Beating Pet Dog In Greater Noida; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking video of a man beating a pet dog in Greater Noida went viral, leading to his arrest. Celebrities and activists demand justice for the animal, sparking widespread outrage.

A disturbing video showing a pet dog brutally beaten in an apartment in Greater Noida has gone viral and caused social media users to express their outrage. The video was put out by animal lover Kaveri Rana on X- formerly Twitter as one particular heartbreaking case of abuse of a dog by a man who was sitting in the balcony of the flat that belongs to him in Mahagun Mantraa 1 society, Sector 10. The footage evoked a quick police reaction and arrest of the culprit.

Viral Video Sparks Public Sentiment

On November 19, social media personality Kaveri Rana, popularly known as “The Dog Mother,” posted the video with a telling caption: “A #pet dog is brutally thrashed & beaten by this #evil woman living in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West, Kheri Rd, Vaidpura, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.” The video, shot by the person who posted it, had simply gone viral with the man repeatedly slamming the dog to the ground and swinging it around in a horrific example of animal abuse.

In the initial stages, a low-light shoot made it appear as though the abuser was a woman, which many-even Rana-believed to be true. PTI later reported that the abuser was actually 40-year-old Harishankar Gupta. The police did not delay in taking action in the wake of so much outrage and arrested Gupta, ending this disturbing episode.

A #pet dog is brutally thrashed & beaten by this #evil woman living in Flat 1103, Vidhi Tower [T3], Mahagun Mantraa 1, Sector 10, West), Kheri Rd, Vaidpura, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 203207. Can someone please please help the poor Animal 🙏 @CP_Noida Mam @DCPCentralNoida… pic.twitter.com/A9nPW763zx — कावेरी राणा 🐾🐾 (@TheDogMother_) November 19, 2024

Arrest And Investigations

The incident, which has drawn widespread criticism, was immediately reported to local authorities. The DCP of Central Noida addressed the issue, confirming that instructions have been issued to the local police to investigate. Through a post on X, the DCP wrote, “In this regard, the police station in-charge Ecotech-3 has been directed to investigate and take necessary action.”

On November 22, it was reported that Gupta had been taken into the custody of the authorities. However, the condition of the victim dog is unknown. The animal rights groups have urged swift justice and the rescue of the dog.

Public, Celebrities, And Animal Activist Reactions

It went viral within no time, and a large number of celebrities, politicians, and animal welfare organizations came to its side. Many animal lovers gathered online saying Gupta should be heavily punished for the act. “Horrible! I hope she is punished like she is punishing this baby,” one wrote, while another mentioned, “My heart weeps for him. Arrest her and never let her near an animal.”

There have been voices of widespread distaste from some prominent faces, including that of TMC Leader Mahua Moitra, actress Raveena Tandon, and senior journalist Vishnu Som. A reaction of this kind adds weight to the revulsion exhibited by most people at such animal cruelty.

The video also drew the attention of animal rights organizations, including PETA India, who called upon Rana to go public with the incident so that proper measures could be taken. In response, PETA nudged towards appropriate legal action and more awareness about such animal abuse cases.

MUST READ | SC To Pass Orders On Monday Over Plea To Remove ‘Secular’ And ‘Socialist’ From Preamble