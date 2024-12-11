Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Renowned lawyer Advocate A.P. Singh has made a compelling appeal for the establishment of a Men’s Commission in India, highlighting the rising cases of harassment and extortion faced by men.

Advocate AP Singh Calls For Men’s Commission Amid Rising Suicides

Renowned lawyer Advocate A.P. Singh has made a compelling appeal for the establishment of a Men’s Commission in India, highlighting the rising cases of harassment and extortion faced by men, which, he claims, lead to over 1.25 lakh male suicides annually.

Singh emphasized the need for gender equity in support systems, arguing that while women benefit from dedicated institutions like the Women’s Commission, women’s helplines, and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, men lack similar avenues for redressal.

Equality Demands a Men’s Commission

Citing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of equality enshrined in the Constitution, Singh stressed the urgency for a Men’s Ministry, a Men’s Helpline, and even fast-track courts to address the rising number of men enduring harassment and torture. He stated:

“If the Constitution declares equality for all, men deserve institutions to protect their rights and address their grievances.”

Call for Action at the Highest Levels

Advocate Singh called on the President, the Law Minister, and the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the alarming situation. He further pointed out the involvement of judiciary in some cases, urging stringent action to prevent incidents like the recent tragic death of Atul Subhash.

“Mistakes within the judiciary that contribute to cases like Atul’s must not be repeated. A thorough reform is necessary.”

Misuse of Women-Centric Laws

Highlighting the issue of legal misuse, Singh stated that the growing abuse of women-centric laws has led to increasing instances of false accusations, extortion, and harassment against men. He urged stringent measures to prevent such misuse, asserting:

“Women’s laws are being misused, leading to male victimization. Strict action is needed to address this imbalance.”

A National Debate

Singh’s remarks have sparked widespread discussions on the need for balanced legal frameworks and institutional support for men. Many believe this could mark the beginning of a broader movement toward addressing male-centric issues in India, ensuring equality in both rights and responsibilities.

