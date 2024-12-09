Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

In a significant move ahead of upcoming elections, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a pay hike and a series of benefits for the 22,000 contractual employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

In a significant move ahead of upcoming elections, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced a pay hike and a series of benefits for the 22,000 contractual employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The package promises better wages, job regularization, and improved working conditions, with a particular focus on addressing the grievances of drivers and conductors.

During a press conference on Monday, CM Atishi revealed plans to offer grade pay to DTC contractual drivers and conductors, replacing their current daily wages of Rs 843 (Rs 21,900 monthly) with a monthly salary of Rs 32,900 for drivers and Rs 29,000 for conductors. This wage increase is part of a proposal that will be sent to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, for approval. If approved, the new pay structure is expected to come into effect within the next couple of months, alongside annual increments.

Atishi also announced that a proposal to regularize the services of these contractual employees would be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor. This initiative aims to provide better job security and benefits for thousands of DTC staff.

CM Atishi acknowledged the long-standing complaints from DTC workers regarding their postings far from their homes. To address this, a new policy was introduced by DTC on November 3, which aims to rationalize depot postings and ensure that drivers and conductors are assigned to depots closer to their residences. The process will be fully online and transparent, with a list of available postings shared with staff.

In addition to the wage and posting adjustments, CM Atishi highlighted the importance of upskilling drivers as the city transitions from a CNG fleet to a growing fleet of electric buses. A training program has been devised to help contractual drivers adapt to operating e-buses, ensuring they are equipped for the future of public transport in Delhi.

The timing of this announcement, just ahead of elections, is seen as an effort by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to secure the support of a significant voter base. With 22,000 DTC workers and their families potentially influencing elections in north and east Delhi, the promise of improved wages and better working conditions is expected to have a considerable impact in key constituencies.

CM Atishi also discussed the financial implications of the pay hike, noting that it would involve an additional annual expenditure of Rs 222 crore. This proposal will soon be presented for approval by the Delhi Cabinet.

Earlier this year, some DTC employees had raised concerns about their postings, while others, particularly women staff, protested against being transferred to the newly converted all-women depot at Sarojini Nagar. In response to these issues, CM Atishi assured workers that they would be allowed to seek transfers to depots closer to their homes. This swift action helped end the flash strike by women workers, and the Delhi government is now working to resolve other employee grievances.

Additionally, CM Atishi addressed the delay in the re-engagement of 10,000 bus marshals, stressing the importance of their early reappointment for enhanced safety on public transport.

This series of announcements by Delhi’s Chief Minister highlights the government’s commitment to improving the working conditions and welfare of DTC’s contractual staff. The wage hike, regularization of services, and training programs are part of the broader vision for a better public transport system in Delhi. As the elections approach, these measures are poised to bolster the AAP’s standing among key voter groups while also modernizing the city’s bus fleet for a more sustainable and efficient future.