‘All Parties Must Unite Against Anti-India Forces’, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijuju

On December 9, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made a powerful call for all political parties to unite in the face of anti-India forces, urging leaders, including those from the Congress, to take a stand against any actions that may harm the country’s interests. Rijiju’s statement comes in the wake of serious allegations by the BJP regarding former Congress president Sonia Gandhi‘s links to an organization financed by the George Soros Foundation. The organization is accused of supporting the idea of an independent Kashmir, a stance the BJP claims undermines India’s sovereignty.

In an address to the media, Rijiju stated, “I urge all political parties to come together and strongly oppose anyone found to be working against India’s interests, especially those in positions of power.” He emphasized that even members of Congress should not hesitate to speak out if their leaders are involved with anti-India forces. Rijiju’s message was clear: national unity must take precedence over party loyalty when it comes to protecting the nation’s integrity.

This statement by the Minister highlights the growing tension between the BJP and Congress, especially in light of the latest accusations. While the BJP continues to press these allegations, calling for accountability from Congress leaders, Rijiju’s remarks aim to rally political unity across party lines in defense of India’s national interests.

Additionally, Rijiju confirmed that discussions on the Constitution will be taken up in Parliament soon. The dates for these discussions are set for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha, where further political debates are expected to unfold.

As these developments continue to stir the political landscape, the call for unity against perceived anti-India elements remains a prominent theme in the ongoing discourse.

