‘Amul stares at bread daily’: Amul’s Witty Take On L&T Chairman’s 90-Hour Workweek Remark

Amul, known for its clever and topical advertisements, has once again won hearts with its humorous take on a recent controversy surrounding Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan. The dairy brand’s latest doodle playfully responds to Subrahmanyan’s comments advocating a 90-hour workweek and a six-day work policy, which sparked widespread debate on social media.

The Controversial Remark

During a public address, Subrahmanyan questioned the need for employees to stay at home, saying, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.” The chairman’s statement, coupled with his push for a 90-hour workweek, quickly went viral, leading to heated discussions online.

Amul’s Creative Response

Jumping into the debate with its signature wordplay, Amul shared a doodle captioned, “Labour and Toil? Amul stares at bread daily.” The artwork features a man pointing to Sundays on a calendar while the iconic Amul girl stares at it, adding a layer of irony to the conversation about working on weekends.

The post, shared on Amul’s social media platforms, has garnered immense attention, amassing over 90,000 likes. Netizens were quick to respond, with one user quipping, “Amul got no chill,” while another remarked, “This was a little sour.”

Reactions from Industry Leaders and Netizens

Subrahmanyan’s remarks also drew reactions from prominent business figures like Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Adar Poonawalla, and Anupam Mittal, each offering their perspectives on work-life balance and corporate culture. Social media was flooded with memes and critiques, with many users expressing their disapproval of the idea of sacrificing weekends for work.

L&T Defends Its Chairman

In response to the backlash, Larsen & Toubro released a statement supporting Subrahmanyan’s remarks. The company emphasized that India is at a critical juncture of progress, stating, “We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

The Bigger Picture

While the debate on work-life balance continues, Amul’s creative take has added a lighter, more relatable angle to the conversation. The brand’s ability to turn controversial topics into moments of humor demonstrates why its advertisements remain a favorite among Indians.

