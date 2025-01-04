Arvind Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Congress Amid Protests by Punjab Women

Amid protests outside his residence in Delhi by women from Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on both the Congress and BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Allegations Against Congress and BJP

In a fiery response to the protests, Kejriwal said, “Congress should not worry about us. Those women belong to their (Congress and BJP) party. They have not come from Punjab; the women in Punjab are with us. They have faith in AAP. Congress and BJP should officially announce that they are contesting elections together against AAP in Delhi.”

Dismissing Congress as irrelevant, the former Delhi Chief Minister added, “Don’t take Congress seriously.”

AAP’s Governance Model Highlighted

Kejriwal defended AAP’s governance record, citing the party’s ability to deliver on its promises. He pointed to AAP’s initiative of providing free water to over 12 lakh families in Delhi as a successful welfare measure. However, he acknowledged that problems arose in his absence, leading to high water bills for many residents.

“I want to publicly and officially announce that those who think their bills are wrong, they need not pay. Wait for the elections; AAP will form the government, and we will waive off those wrong bills,” Kejriwal assured the public.

Protests Over Unfulfilled Promises in Punjab

The women protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence accused the AAP-led Punjab government of failing to deliver on its promise of giving every woman in Punjab Rs 1,000 per month. The protesters alleged that while promises remain unmet in Punjab, AAP is now planning similar welfare schemes for Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

One such scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, proposes a Rs 2,100 monthly stipend for women over 18 in Delhi.

Congress Slams AAP Over Welfare Promises

The Congress seized the opportunity to criticize AAP, accusing the party of misleading voters with false promises. In a statement, Congress said, “Just like AAP deceived the women of Punjab, they are now planning to deceive the women of Delhi.”

The party urged voters not to trust AAP, claiming its own 15 years of governance had transformed Delhi’s “image, direction, and condition.”

Allegations against Arvind Kejriwal of Data Misuse in AAP’s Schemes

Controversy around AAP’s welfare schemes deepened when Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered an investigation into claims of unauthorized data collection for the Mahila Samman Yojana. Reports allege that private individuals were gathering personal data without official authorization.

BJP Names Candidates for Delhi Elections

Meanwhile, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Parvesh Verma will contest against Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, while Ramesh Bidhuri is set to take on AAP’s Atishi in Kalkaji.

In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP achieved a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. This year’s elections are shaping up to be a tightly contested battle, with AAP, BJP, and Congress vying for control of the capital.

The protests, allegations, and counter-allegations reflect the high stakes of the Delhi Assembly elections. With welfare promises, governance records, and accusations dominating the narrative, all parties are gearing up for a fierce contest in the nation’s capital.