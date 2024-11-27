Arvind Kejriwal Fires Shots At BJP Saying Delhi Has Become Gangster And Extortion Capital

Kejriwal made it clear the law and order is under Home Minister Amit Shah whereas, he has completely fulfilled the responsibility of education, health, and electricity to which he was assigned to.

Arvind Kejriwal visited Nangloi Jaat in New Delhi after bullets were fired at a shop. However, he was stopped and was not allowed to meet the businessman identified as Roshan Lal.

Kejriwal then took a jibe at BJP also questioning Home Minster Amit Shah’s intentions.

“The law and order situation in Delhi has deteriorated”

Speaking to the media, Arvind Kejriwal said, “The law and order in the national capital for the last 2 years is constantly on the downfall. We all know how gangsters used to rule in the 90s’ but we never knew even Delhi will have the same fate. Today the condition is such, crime is taking place in broad daylight and businessmen are getting ransom calls.”

Arvind Kejriwal then spoke about a shopkeeper named Roshan Lal from Nangloi Jaat revealing how two unidentified men fired bullets at his shop at 9:15 am a few days ago.

“No one knew at the time who were those two men but now, they have been arrested. But the point is, this is not a random incident. There was no investigation into the matter. I came here to meet him.”

“Why was I stopped from meeting Nangloi businessman?”

Kejriwal then said he was the former chief minister of Delhi and is now a national convener of Aam Aadmi Party and questioned why he was not allowed to meet Roshan Lal.

“BJP here has gathered their thousands of volunteers,” said Kejriwal adding, “They stopped me the reason why Roshan Lal Ji’s son had to come here. They stopped me to meet Roshan Lal Ji.”

The former Delhi CM further shared, “It is Amit Shah’s responsibility to control the crime. It is only because of him that Delhi has become a gangster capital and extortion capital.”

Arvind Kejriwal said there is no point of stopping him and that the opposition should focus on stopping the crime in the city.

“What are you trying to hide,” Kejriwal questions Amit Shah?

“What are you trying to hide,” questioned Kejriwal adding, “The law and order should be in control so that the common man, women, businessmen can live a peaceful life.”

He made it clear the law and order is under Home Minister Amit Shah whereas, he has completely fulfilled the responsibility of education, health, and electricity to which he was assigned to.

Kejriwal while further taking a jibe at BJP, concluded, “Women feel unsafe, and extortion calls has become an everyday norm. Speaking of the Nangloi Jaat incident, Kejriwal asked why the mastermind of the incident was still missing.