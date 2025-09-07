Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed deep condolences over the devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh and announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore from the people of Assam to the state’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected. On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

Himachal Pradesh, grappling with the relentless monsoon, continues to face significant disruptions to public utilities, with hundreds of roads, power transformers, and water schemes affected.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported a high number of disruptions as of 10:00 a.m. on September 7, 2025.

The cumulative death toll, since the start of the monsoon season, has reached 366, with fatalities from rain-related incidents and road accidents reported separately. Of the total deaths, 203 were due to rain-related incidents, while 163 were a result of road accidents.

According to the latest status report from the SEOC, a total of 866 roads were blocked across the state as of the morning of September 7, 2025. This includes three National Highways: NH-03, NH-05, and NH-305.

Kullu is the worst-hit district of the state in terms of roads blocked, followed by Mandi and Shimla.

The maximum number of road blockages was reported in the Kullu district, with 225 roads affected, followed by Mandi with 191 and Shimla with 154. The primary cause for these blockages is heavy rainfall.

The number of road blockages in other districts was reported as: Chamba (116), Sirmaur (45), Kangra (42), Una (33), Solan (22), Bilaspur (18), Lahaul & Spiti (11), Kinnaur (6) and Hamirpur (3).

Power supply has also been severely affected, with 1,572 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) out of order. The Kullu district was the worst-hit, with 873 disrupted DTRS, followed by Mandi with 259 disruptions and Lahaul & Spiti (L&S) with 142. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.