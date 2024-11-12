Amit Shah Issues Warning To JMM, Congress: ‘Those Who Embezzled Funds Will Be Punished’

Shah held former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JMM leader Hemant Soren responsible for embezzling crores of rupees meant for the youth and women of Jharkhand.

The warning issued on Tuesday by Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah against the JMM-Congress alliance said that those who looted public money in Jharkhand would be “hanged upside down” if BJP comes to power. Speaking at a rally in Dhanbad, Shah held former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JMM leader Hemant Soren responsible for embezzling crores of rupees meant for the youth and women of Jharkhand.

“Crores of rupees seized from Congress and JMM leaders. The money belongs to the youth and mothers of Jharkhand. Once BJP comes to the government, we will recover each penny looted from the tribals, backward classes, and youth of the state, and deposit it in the treasury of Jharkhand,” he said.

The Analysis of Vague Rahul Gandhi Promises

Amit Shah also fired barrages at the Congress, taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi, who failed to deliver on his election promises. “Rahul Baba makes many announcements that go unfulfilled. Even his party president, Kharge Ji, is admitting nothing will be done. But Modi’s promises are set in stone, and we will fulfill every one of them,” he said.

Appeal to Vote for BJP’s Vision for the Future

Shah appealed to the people of Jharkhand, asking them to vote for BJP in the upcoming election and that their votes will decide which way the state will move ahead. “On 20th November, your vote will decide whether you want the JMM to make themselves rich or a government led by Narendra Modi, which empowers poor mothers to become ‘Lakhpati Didis,'” he added.

Promise of Action Against ‘Infiltrators’

In another statement, Shah promised the people that if BJP would win the Jharkhand assembly election, the party would form a committee which would identify and remove “infiltrators” from the state. The foreign infiltrators would not be allowed to take the land by marrying tribal women, he also claimed.

Jairam Ramesh Defends Congress Alliance

Congress party leader Jairam Ramesh has reacted to Shah’s comment, alleging the BJP is trying to terrorize the voters. “But the people are with us. We will remain alert,” Ramesh said. He was confident of the victory of the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand and of MVA’s triumph in Maharashtra.

Polling Dates

The election for the Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and 20. And the results will be declared on November 23.

