Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, or Congress – Who’s Offering You More Money and Freebies?

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, political parties are pulling out all stops to win over voters with an array of promises. From financial incentives to free services, AAP, BJP, and Congress are offering schemes targeting different sections of society, aiming to secure a decisive victory.

As the Delhi Election 2025 draws nearer, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress have intensified their efforts to secure the electorate’s vote. All three parties have rolled out an array of promises and schemes targeting various sections of society, including the poor, middle class, women, youth, and religious groups. Each party is hoping to win the hearts and minds of Delhiites with offers ranging from financial incentives to social welfare schemes.

Here’s a breakdown of the key promises and schemes announced so far by the AAP, BJP, and Congress, along with their plans for money and freebies.

Delhi Election 2025 Financial Promises: Who Offers More?

Women

AAP: The party promises ₹2,100 under its Mahila Samman Yojana to women aged 18 and above who are residents of Delhi and listed on the voter roll. However, beneficiaries must not be employed in government jobs or hold positions as MPs, MLAs, or councillors.

BJP: The BJP plans to offer ₹2,500 for women below the poverty line. Additionally, pregnant women will receive ₹21,000 under the Matru Suraksha Vandana scheme.

Congress: Congress has announced ₹2,500 for women under its Pyari Didi Yojna.

Youth and Students

AAP: The Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship offers full financial assistance to children from the Dalit community, covering all expenses for studying abroad, including tuition, travel, accommodation, and study-related costs.

BJP: The party promises ₹15,000 for up to two attempts for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC Civil Services and State PCS. Furthermore, students from the SC community pursuing technical courses in ITIs and polytechnic skill centres will receive a stipend of ₹1,000 per month.

Congress: Congress offers ₹8,500 under its Yuva Udan Yojna, alongside a one-year apprenticeship program.

Priests

AAP: Priests will receive ₹18,000 under the party’s schemes.

BJP: No promises have been made for priests.

Congress: No promises have been made for priests.

Elderly (65 years and above)

AAP: The party promises medical treatment for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals under the Sanjeevani Yojana.

BJP: The BJP promises a pension of ₹2,500 for individuals aged 60-70 and ₹3,000 for those above 70 years of age.

Congress: No promises have been made for the elderly.

Other Promises

AAP: The party has announced ₹1 lakh for the marriage of an auto driver’s daughter, ₹2,500 twice a year for new uniforms for auto drivers during Holi and Diwali, and ₹10 lakh life insurance along with ₹5 lakh accidental insurance for every auto driver.

BJP: The BJP has made similar promises, including ₹1 lakh for the marriage of an auto driver’s daughter, ₹2,500 twice a year for auto drivers’ new uniforms, and ₹10 lakh life insurance and ₹5 lakh accidental insurance for every auto driver.

Congress: Congress offers ₹500 for an LPG cylinder.

Free Services Promised by the Parties

AAP

Women and students will travel for free on Delhi’s buses, while students will also enjoy a 50% discount on metro fares.

The party promises electricity up to 200 units with a 50% subsidy on the excess, along with free water for all Delhiites and tenants.

Treatment for senior citizens will be covered under the Sanjeevani Yojana in both government and private hospitals.

The AAP also plans to provide coaching fees for children of auto drivers preparing for competitive exams.

BJP

The BJP promises a ₹500 subsidy on LPG cylinders and one free cylinder during Holi and Diwali.

All Delhi government welfare schemes, including free electricity and free bus rides, will continue under BJP’s governance.

Senior citizens will be treated with up to ₹10 lakh coverage, and individuals above 70 years will be entitled to ₹10 lakh health cover, free OPD, and diagnostic services.

Additionally, the central government will provide ₹5 lakh health insurance, and the Delhi government will provide an additional ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The BJP also promises free education for needy students from kindergarten to postgraduate levels in government institutions.

Congress

Congress promises LPG cylinders at ₹500.

A ration kit that includes 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of sugar, 1 liter of oil, 6 kg of lentils, and 250 grams of tea leaves will be distributed.

Congress will offer electricity up to 300 units.

The party has announced free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh for every resident of Delhi under its Jeevan Raksha Yojna (health insurance cover).

Delhi Election 2025: A Battle of Cash and Freebies

As the election draws closer, the AAP, BJP, and Congress are locked in a fierce competition, each attempting to sway voters with promises of cash, subsidies, and free services. Whether voters will be swayed by these offers remains to be seen, but all three parties are betting on their schemes to secure a win in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. With each party offering something for nearly every section of society, Delhiites will have to decide who best addresses their needs when they head to the polls.

