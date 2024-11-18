NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

In Maharashtra's upcoming Assembly elections, the spotlight is on a high-stakes intra-party rivalry between the two factions of the NCP

In Maharashtra’s upcoming Assembly elections, the spotlight is on a high-stakes intra-party rivalry between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The split, driven by the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, has turned traditional allies into fierce competitors. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, will face off against Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) in 38 of the 52 constituencies it is contesting. This political showdown has added an intriguing dimension to the state’s electoral dynamics.

Western Maharashtra: The Heart of the Rivalry

The fiercest contests between the two factions are concentrated in Western Maharashtra, with 20 constituencies becoming battlegrounds. The region, a stronghold for the NCP, will witness some of the most closely watched electoral duels.

Baramati: The Family Feud

Baramati, the traditional bastion of the Pawar family, will host a significant clash. Ajit Pawar, a political heavyweight who has won this seat since 1991, will face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, fielded by the NCP (SP). Yugendra, son of Ajit’s brother Shrinivas, marks the third generation of the Pawar family to step into politics. His candidacy represents a direct challenge to Ajit’s decades-long dominance.

Indapur: A Trusted Aide vs. a Seasoned Politician

In the neighboring Indapur constituency, Ajit’s trusted ally, Dattatray Bharne, will battle veteran politician Harshvardhan Patil from Sharad Pawar’s faction. Patil, a four-time MLA and former minister, joined the NCP (SP) after being denied a BJP ticket. Bharne, who defeated Patil in 2014 and retained the seat in 2019, is now fighting to maintain his hold on the constituency.

Other Key Battles Across Maharashtra

Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal: A Debut with Historical Undertones

Rohit Patil, son of the late Cabinet minister R. R. Patil, is making his electoral debut under the NCP (SP) banner in Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal. His opponent is Sanjaykaka Patil, a former BJP MP now aligned with Ajit Pawar’s faction. The rivalry carries historical weight, as Ajit blames R. R. Patil for initiating an anti-corruption probe against him over an alleged ₹70,000-crore irrigation scam.

Nashik District: Polarization in Focus

In Nashik, three constituencies will see NCP-on-NCP contests. One of the most prominent battles is in Yeola, where OBC leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal of Ajit’s camp will face Maratha leader Manikrao Shinde from the NCP (SP). This contest gains significance amid heightened Maratha-OBC tensions linked to the ongoing reservation agitation in Maharashtra.

Statewide Showdowns: From Mumbai to Vidarbha

The intra-party rivalry extends across Maharashtra’s diverse regions, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

Parli: A Minister vs. a Newcomer

In Marathwada’s Parli constituency, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde from Ajit’s camp will face Rajesaheb Deshmukh, a political novice fielded by the NCP (SP). This battle pits experience against fresh faces, reflecting the broader strategy of Sharad Pawar’s faction.

Mumbai: A Proxy War in Anushakti Nagar

In Anushakti Nagar, Ajit’s camp has fielded Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik, a controversial two-time MLA. Sharad Pawar’s faction counters with Fahad Ahmad, a former youth leader and husband of actress Swara Bhasker. This contest symbolizes a proxy battle between two influential figures in Maharashtra’s Muslim community: SP leader Abu Asim Azmi and former minister Nawab Malik.

The Larger Political Context

The NCP’s split in 2023 marked a turning point in Maharashtra’s politics. Sharad Pawar, the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), had previously brought together the Shiv Sena and Congress to form a coalition government. However, the collapse of the MVA following the Shiv Sena’s split and Ajit’s rebellion fractured the NCP.

Ajit Pawar’s move to align with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition gave him an edge initially. However, his faction has faced setbacks, including a poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections and limited success in the seat-sharing arrangement with the Mahayuti alliance. Despite these challenges, Ajit remains a formidable contender, particularly in Western Maharashtra’s sugar belt, where he retains significant influence.

Sharad Pawar’s Resurgence

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has worked to rebuild his faction, consolidating his base in Western Maharashtra and Marathwada. For him, this election is not just about retaining influence but also about cementing his legacy as a political stalwart who refuses to back down, even when challenged by his nephew.