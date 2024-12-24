Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bareilly Court Summons Asaduddin Owaisi Over “Jai Palestine” Oath Slogan

A court in Bareilly has issued a notice to Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), instructing him to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.

Bareilly Court Summons Asaduddin Owaisi Over “Jai Palestine” Oath Slogan

A court in Bareilly has issued a notice to Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), instructing him to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.

The notice is related to a case filed by advocate Virendra Gupta, who accuses Owaisi of violating constitutional and legal norms by raising pro-Palestine slogans while taking his oath as a Member of Parliament.

In June, during his swearing-in ceremony as an MP for the 18th Lok Sabha, Owaisi concluded his oath with the words, “Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.”

The incident sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether his statements were in line with constitutional provisions. Speaking to the media, Owaisi defended his words, stating, “I just said ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.’ How is it against [the Constitution]? Show me the provision.”

When asked why he invoked “Jai Palestine,” Owaisi responded, “The people there are destitute. Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine, and one can go and read.”

His remarks drew attention amid ongoing global discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Owaisi, who recently secured his fifth consecutive victory as a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Telangana, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella with a significant margin of 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary elections.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza conflict, which has seen unprecedented violence since October 7, 2023. Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 45,129 Palestinians and injuries to over 1,07,338 individuals, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Hamas-led attacks on the same day caused 1,139 fatalities in Israel, with over 200 people taken captive.

The case against Owaisi raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and adherence to constitutional principles.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings unfold as the AIMIM Chief faces scrutiny over his choice of words during his swearing-in.

Read More: Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra

Filed under

asaduddin owaisi

Advertisement

Also Read

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Christmas 2024 Smartphone Sales: Unmissable Deals On iPhones 15 And Samsung Galaxy S24

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Apple’s 2025 Smart Lock Revolution, Face ID Integration For Your Home

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence Bishnoi

Who Was Sunil Yadav? Notorious Drug Smuggler Shot Dead By A Gangster Related To Lawrence...

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi HC Asks Police To Reply To Tahir Hussain’s Bail Plea

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

‘I Shouldn’t Have Become A Sportsperson’: Manu Bhaker’s Family Frustrated On Sidelining Her

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Allu Arjun Shakes Hand With Wife, Plays With Daughter Ahead Heading To Questioning

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay Out Of Jail Amid Rape Accusations

Loyalty Gone For A Toss? Jay-Z Willing To Throw Diddy Under The Bus To Stay

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over $1 Million

Who Is Zara Dar? YouTuber Quits PhD To Become OnlyFans Model, Ends Up Earning Over

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Homer’s Epic Poem ‘The Odyssey’ To Be Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend? American Football Star Reveals Romantic Update

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox