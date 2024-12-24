Bareilly Court Summons Asaduddin Owaisi Over “Jai Palestine” Oath Slogan

A court in Bareilly has issued a notice to Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), instructing him to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.

A court in Bareilly has issued a notice to Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), instructing him to appear for a hearing on January 7, 2025.

The notice is related to a case filed by advocate Virendra Gupta, who accuses Owaisi of violating constitutional and legal norms by raising pro-Palestine slogans while taking his oath as a Member of Parliament.

In June, during his swearing-in ceremony as an MP for the 18th Lok Sabha, Owaisi concluded his oath with the words, “Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.”

The incident sparked controversy, with critics questioning whether his statements were in line with constitutional provisions. Speaking to the media, Owaisi defended his words, stating, “I just said ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.’ How is it against [the Constitution]? Show me the provision.”

When asked why he invoked “Jai Palestine,” Owaisi responded, “The people there are destitute. Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine, and one can go and read.”

His remarks drew attention amid ongoing global discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Owaisi, who recently secured his fifth consecutive victory as a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, Telangana, defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Madhavi Latha Kompella with a significant margin of 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary elections.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of the Israel-Gaza conflict, which has seen unprecedented violence since October 7, 2023. Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 45,129 Palestinians and injuries to over 1,07,338 individuals, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Hamas-led attacks on the same day caused 1,139 fatalities in Israel, with over 200 people taken captive.

The case against Owaisi raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and adherence to constitutional principles.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings unfold as the AIMIM Chief faces scrutiny over his choice of words during his swearing-in.

Read More: Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra