Triple Talaq For Refusing To Have Sex With Husband’s Boss: Maharashtra

The accused, identified as Sohail Shaikh, a software engineer, reportedly asked his second wife to sleep with his boss during a party, a request she declined.

In a shocking incident in Kalyan, Maharashtra, a man has been booked for allegedly giving his wife a triple talaq after she refused his demands. The accused, identified as Sohail Shaikh, a software engineer, reportedly asked his second wife to sleep with his boss during a party, a request she declined. He also allegedly asked her to arrange Rs 15 lakh per month for his first wife, which she also refused.

According to reports, after his wife disagreed with both demands, Sohail allegedly issued a triple talaq, forcing her to leave their home. The woman then filed a complaint at a local police station, seeking legal action against him.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, although there have been no reports of any arrests as of yet.

Also Read: UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested