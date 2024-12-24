UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested

In a major breakthrough in the Lucknow bank heist case, Uttar Pradesh Police have killed two key suspects in separate encounters within the last 24 hours.

In a major breakthrough in the Lucknow bank heist case, Uttar Pradesh Police have killed two key suspects in separate encounters within the last 24 hours. The suspects were part of a gang responsible for breaking into 42 lockers at the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) branch in Lucknow and stealing valuable items, including jewelry and cash worth crores.

The first encounter occurred in Lucknow’s Chinhat area, where 29-year-old Sobind Kumar, who had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed after an exchange of fire. He was later rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Another suspect who was with Kumar managed to escape.

The second encounter took place in Ghazipur, near the Bihar border, where Sunny Dayal, another key accused, was shot dead. According to police, Dayal was one of the individuals involved in the theft of the bank’s lockers. The police team had located him near the Bara police post of Gahmar police station, where he attempted to flee but was killed in the ensuing gunfight.

In the course of these operations, police also arrested four individuals associated with the robbery. The arrests followed a combing operation by the police on Kisan Path, Chinhat. When the police approached two suspicious vehicles, the suspects opened fire. In retaliation, Arvind Kumar, one of the suspects, was shot in the leg and apprehended. He and two accomplices, Balram and Kailash, were later arrested. Police also discovered broken bank lockers and missing valuables during their investigation.

The robbery took place at the IOB Chinhat branch, where the culprits targeted lockers despite what the bank described as “adequate security measures.” The bank, which confirmed the robbery, assured its customers that it has insurance coverage for such incidents and pledged to assist law enforcement in resolving the matter quickly.

Also Read: More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage