Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Assam's ongoing efforts to combat child marriage reached a significant milestone with the third phase of its crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 416 individuals.

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Assam’s ongoing efforts to combat child marriage reached a significant milestone with the third phase of its crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 416 individuals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that this operation, which began on the night of December 21-22, has led to the registration of 335 cases. The arrested individuals are scheduled to appear in court on the same day.

In his statement, Sarma emphasized the state’s determination to eradicate child marriage, stating, “Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil.”

This latest action is part of a broader initiative launched by the state government earlier in 2023. The first phase of the crackdown in February saw the arrest of 3,483 people and the filing of 4,515 cases. The second phase, which took place in October, resulted in 915 arrests and 710 cases being registered. The government’s decisive action against child marriage reflects its commitment to addressing this serious social issue.

Also Read: Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In Kolkata

Filed under

Assam Child Marriage Himanta Biswa

Advertisement

Also Read

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh...

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called...

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In Kolkata

Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In...

Entertainment

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox