More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Assam’s ongoing efforts to combat child marriage reached a significant milestone with the third phase of its crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of 416 individuals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that this operation, which began on the night of December 21-22, has led to the registration of 335 cases. The arrested individuals are scheduled to appear in court on the same day.

In his statement, Sarma emphasized the state’s determination to eradicate child marriage, stating, “Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil.”

This latest action is part of a broader initiative launched by the state government earlier in 2023. The first phase of the crackdown in February saw the arrest of 3,483 people and the filing of 4,515 cases. The second phase, which took place in October, resulted in 915 arrests and 710 cases being registered. The government’s decisive action against child marriage reflects its commitment to addressing this serious social issue.

