Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In Kolkata

Christmas in Kolkata is an experience deeply embedded in the city’s culture, transcending religious boundaries and uniting people across communities. While the festive spirit is most evident in the Christian and Anglo-Indian neighborhoods, the entire city, including its diverse suburbs, participates in the holiday celebrations. This tradition, which dates back long before the British left, includes the much-anticipated gift of the iconic Christmas fruit cake, a custom that remains strong in Kolkata today.

Nahoum’s and Sons: Since 1902

At the center of Kolkata’s Christmas cake legacy is Nahoum’s and Sons, the city’s oldest Jewish bakery, which has been delighting residents with its rum-soaked plum cakes since 1902. Founded by Israel Mordecai, a Baghdadi Jew, Nahoum’s initially began by delivering baked goods and cheeses door-to-door before evolving into the city’s most renowned bakery.

Despite its century-long history, Nahoum’s has kept its original charm with a modest, non-air-conditioned setup and glass shelves that display its famous cakes and pastries. The bakery only produces Christmas cakes during the festive season, with customers often queuing for hours or even weeks to secure a taste. The cake, rich and boozy with rum or brandy, retains its flavor for weeks, even without refrigeration. Nahoum’s reputation extends beyond its Christmas cakes, offering treats like baklava, coconut samosas, and walnut brownies, all staples of Kolkata’s enduring culinary heritage.

Other Bakery One Can Hop On For Vivid Experience

Not far from Nahoum’s, in the bustling lanes of Taltala, lies another unique facet of Kolkata’s Christmas cake tradition. Muslim-owned bakeries like Kanchan Bakery and Dalia Bakery offer a personalized, bespoke experience for those who wish to bake their own cakes. Customers bring their ingredients, and the bakeries rent out their wood-fired ovens by the hour. This community-driven, inclusive approach highlights Kolkata’s unique multicultural fabric, where Muslim-run bakeries serve a predominantly Hindu and Christian clientele during the Christmas season. The tradition of renting ovens has been maintained for over a decade, with customers eagerly reserving their baking slots from the beginning of December.

For those who prefer ready-made cakes, Saldanha Bakery, a 90-year-old Goan establishment, offers pre-iced Christmas cakes, catering to a diverse clientele. Known for its consistency and quality, Saldanha Bakery produces thousands of cakes every season, a testament to the enduring popularity of Christmas cakes among Kolkata’s various communities.

The city’s cosmopolitan nature is further reflected in its other iconic bakeries, such as Monginis, Flury’s, and Kathleen’s, all of which marinate their rich plum cakes for weeks before the holiday season to develop the perfect flavor. Meanwhile, the Anglo-Indian community of Bow Barracks has its own contribution to the city’s Christmas festivities. J.N. Barua’s 70-year-old bakery in the area is famous for its wine cakes and traditional treats, continuing a legacy of baking that’s passed down through generations. These bakeries, often modest in appearance, remain popular not because of their fancy storefronts, but because of their consistent quality and reliable recipes.

Kolkata’s Christmas cake tradition is a beautiful example of the city’s inclusive spirit, where people from all walks of life, across various religions and cultures, come together to celebrate the festive season with food that is as rich in history as it is in flavor.

