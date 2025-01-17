Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Uncle-In-Law Blackmails Her With Nude Photos

A 24-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru, Srimathi (name changed), tragically died by suicide after facing months of sexual harassment and blackmail by her uncle, who is now in police custody. The shocking case has highlighted the often-overlooked dangers of abuse within families and the devastating impact it can have on victims.

According to Srimathi’s mother, the accused, who is married to Srimathi’s paternal aunt, had been exploiting his familial connection to harass her for months. He allegedly blackmailed her with explicit photos and videos that he secretly recorded, demanding sexual favors. The abuse reportedly intensified when Srimathi began distancing herself from him after forming a relationship with someone else.

Srimathi had been living with her grandparents in Thirumalashettyhalli and frequently visited her uncle’s residence in KR Puram. The harassment began during these visits, where the accused gained her trust before betraying it.

On January 12, Srimathi’s mother received a call informing her that Srimathi had suffered severe burns and was admitted to Victoria Hospital. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward. Police investigations revealed that the incident occurred in a hotel near Kundalahalli Metro Station, where Srimathi and the accused had met to “resolve their issues.”

According to the police, Srimathi brought petrol to the hotel room, concealed in her jacket. After a heated confrontation, she set herself on fire. The accused, who tried to extinguish the flames, sustained burns on his hand. He initially claimed it was a road accident but later confessed to the harassment and blackmail.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused became aggressive when Srimathi began seeing another person. Police suspect that his blackmail and threats pushed her into severe mental distress, leading to her tragic decision.

While Srimathi’s phone yielded no incriminating evidence, the accused’s mobile phone and pen drive have been seized for forensic analysis. His wife, Srimathi’s aunt, is also under investigation for her potential involvement, as per a complaint filed by Srimathi’s mother.

Srimathi’s case is a grim reminder of the hidden dangers posed by trusted family members exploiting their positions. Her tragic death, compounded by the blackmail and harassment she endured, has left her family and community grappling with grief and outrage.

Authorities are urging the public to report similar cases of abuse and to support victims in seeking help before it’s too late.