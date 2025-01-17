Arrest Warrants Issued Against 25 Farmers Over PM Modi Security Breach In Punjab

PM Modi was forced to return without attending planned events after his convoy was stranded for about 20 minutes due to a blockade by farmers protesting on the Piareana flyover in Ferozepur.

Arrest warrants have been issued against 25 farmers who are members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) and the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union regarding the security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5, 2022.

The arrest warrants stem from a protest on the Piareana flyover in Ferozepur, where farmers staged a blockade that led to the Prime Minister’s convoy being stranded for approximately 20 minutes, forcing him to return without attending scheduled events.

The incident, which occurred on a rainy day, resulted in the Prime Minister cancelling his planned trip to Hussainiwala and the foundation-laying ceremony for a PGI satellite center in Ferozepur.

Investigation in the Security breach

Following the protest, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the event. Initially, an FIR was filed under Section 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which addresses obstruction in public ways. However, pressure from political circles, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led to a wider investigation, with additional serious charges being added.

The 25 farmers facing arrest are accused of various offenses, including attempt to murder (IPC Section 307), assault on a public servant (Section 353), wrongful restraint (Section 341), obstruction of duty (Section 186), unlawful assembly (Section 149), and violations of the National Highway Act.

The FIR originally named 26 individuals, including Baldev Singh Zira, the general secretary of BKU Krantikari, as well as other union members and leaders of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union. One of the accused, Major Singh, passed away after the charges were filed. However, as of right now, no arrests have been made.

According to Ferozepur police, arrest warrants were issued on January 3, 2025, after the accused failed to appear in court despite multiple summonses. Police raids are underway to apprehend those named in the warrants, and they are expected to be produced in court by January 22.

Farmers’ Claims of Political Pressure

Leaders from the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) have condemned the legal action, calling the charges baseless and politically motivated. Surjeet Singh Phul, the union’s president, argued that the charges of attempt to murder are an exaggeration, as the protest had been peaceful. “We were protesting as per the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. There was no confrontation with the Prime Minister’s convoy, and the attempt-to-murder charges are completely unfounded,” Phul stated.

Phul further criticized the Punjab Police for pressuring farmers and their families during ongoing raids. “The central government is using the Punjab Police to intimidate and weaken the farmers’ protest movement,” he claimed.

The farmers involved in the protest assert that they were unaware of the Prime Minister’s route and had blocked the flyover as part of a larger protest. Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari) President Baldev Singh Zira added that the protestors were simply trying to reach the district administrative complex but were blocked by the police. “We had no knowledge that the Prime Minister was traveling through that route,” Zira said.

Moreover, one of the accused, Kamaljeet Singh’s anticipatory bill, was rejected by the district sessions court. Zira further alleged that the police did not properly inform them about the charges or issue summons until recently. “The FIR was initially filed under a minor offense, but due to external pressure, serious charges were added later,” he claimed.

The farmers’ protests, which had initially centered around agricultural reforms, had also seen increased police scrutiny in other instances, such as the forced detention of protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in November 2024. Farmers have warned that this latest legal action is part of a broader strategy to target and demoralize their movement, which continues at border points like Shambhu and Khanauri.

The Supreme Court appointed a five-member committee, headed by former judge Indu Malhotra, to investigate the breach of security. The inquiry has been ongoing since the incident, and its findings will likely influence the future of the legal proceedings.

